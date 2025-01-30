A group of councillors in a district have pleaded for local elections to remain in place this year in a letter to a Government minister.

Earlier this month, the county council decided to join the Government's priority programme to fast-track devolution in Suffolk.

However, the decision proved controversial as it included asking the Government to delay this year's upcoming local elections in May.

A group of West Suffolk councillors have written to Jim McMahon MP pleading to keep the local elections in May. Picture: submitted

In West Suffolk, Independent councillors have decided to formally write to Jim McMahon, the local government minister, in opposition to delaying the elections.

The letter read: "Delaying elections can undermine the democratic process by depriving constituents of their right to choose their representatives.

"When local councils request postponements, it can be perceived as prioritizing political convenience over the people's will.

Cllr Victor Lukaniuk is the leader of the Independents and deputy leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: West Suffolk Council.

"This situation may lead to a sense of disillusionment among voters who feel their voices are not being heard."

Independents in West Suffolk make up close to one-third of all councillors and about half of those within the ruling coalition administration with Cllr Victor Lukaniuk serving as the authority's deputy leader.

Their letter suggested delaying the elections could lead to 'self-serving politics' with certain council leaders looking to enhance their profiles ahead of future mayoral elections.

Under the Government's plans, district and borough councils in Suffolk would cease to exist and be replaced with unitary authorities.

Mr McMahon is expected to reveal the Government's decision on who gets to join the fast-track programme, meaning it is still unclear whether Suffolk will be chosen, whether the elections will be delayed, and what devolution will look like.

The Independents suggested the delay would last until 2026, at which point county council elections would be held before unitary elections would take place in 2027.

This, they said, would lead to voter fatigue and confusion.

The letter added: "The idea that delaying elections could result in county councillors serving beyond their elected term raises serious democratic questions.

"Constituents typically expect to have their representatives reviewed and possibly replaced every four years — extending the term to six years without a new mandate can be perceived as disenfranchisement, undermining trust in the political process."

As it stands, the group has not heard back from the Government.

Elsewhere, in Mid Suffolk and Babergh, a debate on devolution is due to be held on February 10, to give councillors a chance to voice their opinions.