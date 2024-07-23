With the summer holidays finally here and children off school for six weeks, parents may be looking for cost effective activities and meals.

The cost of living means many of us are watching our pockets and those who rely on free school meals could be left in the lurch.

SuffolkNews has compiled a list of places which have deals for kids meals over the holiday period, which could see children eat for £1 or less.

Some of the places across Suffolk where you can get discounted kids meals this summer. Pictures: Google Maps

ASDA:

Kids eat for £1 all day, every day at ASDA cafés this holiday period.

Crucially for this deal, no adult spend is required.

ASDA in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google

Shops can be found across the county in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Ipswich and Lowestoft.

Sainsbury’s:

Another supermarket to have in mind, Sainsbury’s has a deal which sees children eat at its cafés for £1.

Sainsbury's, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google

This is with the purchase of an adult hot main from 11.30am every day.

Sainsbury’s has a café at its Bury St Edmunds store.

Dunelm:

Kids can have a mini main, two snacks and a drink for free at Dunelm’s Pausa Cafés across summer for every £4 spend.

The deal applies after 3pm.

Dunelm, which has stores in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, is offering discounted kids meals across the summer holidays. Picture: Google Maps

Dunelm has stores and Bury, Ipswich and Lowestoft.

Travelodge and Premier Inn:

An adult breakfast at the two hotels can get up to two kids breakfast for free this holiday period.

The adult meal starts from £8.99.

Premier Inn and Travelodge are offering breakfast deals this summer holidays. Picture: Google Maps

There are two Premier Inns in Bury as well as venues in Felixstowe, Ipswich, Lowestoft and Newmarket.

Travelodge has hotels across Suffolk including in Stowmarket, Ipswich, Haverhill and Mildenhall.

Dobbies Garden Centres:

Dobbies has two Suffolk venues, in Bury and Woodbridge.

Dobbies Garden Centres, which have venues in Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge, are offering a kids meal deal during summer. Picture: Google Maps

During summer, for every adult breakfast or lunch purchase, kids eat for free.

This deal runs every day of the week.

Tesco:

Parents can snag a free kids meal with every 60p spend at Tesco cafés over the holidays.

Tesco is offering free kids meals for every 60p spent in its cafés this summer. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco has shops in Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Newmarket, Ipswich, Saxmundham, Beccles and Sudbury among others – however, check before travelling, as not all shops have a café.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pubs

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast with one paying adults at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants, with outlets in Ipswich and Lowestoft.

Morrisons

Spend £4.49 at a Morrisons café and get one free children’s meal, all day, every day.

Hungry Horse pubs

Children eat for £1 on Mondays at Hungry Horse pubs, with outlets in Bury, Ipswich, Claydon, Kesgrave and Mildenhall.