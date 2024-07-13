For the second tournament in a row, Engand have made it to the finals of the European Championships.

Ollie Watkins’ 90th minute strike sent the country into delirium, securing a vital 2-1 win against the Netherlands to send Southgate’s men to Berlin.

Come 8pm tomorrow, millions of us will once again be glued to our screens, hoping that football will finally come home.

The Old Cannon Brewery in Cannon Street, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: submitted

The Royal Oak, in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket. Picture: Google

The Stanford Arms, in Stanford Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

And with the hours until the Three Lions take the field in Berlin whittling down, SuffolkNews has been busy getting in contact with pubs across Suffolk towns to find out which venues are showing the football:

Bury St Edmunds:

The Kings Arms, Brentgovel Street.

The Fox Inn, Eastgate Street.

The Greengage, Tollgate Lane.

The Rose and Crown, Whiting Street.

The Spread Eagle, Out Westgate.

Oakes Barn, St Andrews Street South.

The Moreton Hall, Lawson Place.

The Bushel, St John’s Street.

The Old Cannon Brewery, Cannon Street.

The Grapes, Brentgovel Street.

The Westgate, Guildhall Street.

The Fludyers Hotel, in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe. Picture: Google Maps

The Rampant Horse in Coddenham Road, Needham Market. Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket:

The Gladstone Arms, Ford Close.

The Little Wellington, Stowupland Road.

The Magpie, Combs Lane.

The Royal Oak, Ipswich Street.

The Mill Bar and Grill, Station Road East.

Lowestoft:

The Stanford Arms, Stanford Street.

The Oddfellows Arms, Nightingale Road.

The Blues, Mill Road.

The Plough and Sail, London Road South.

The Triangle Tavern, St Peter’s Street.

First and Last Public House, Dove Street.

The Flying Dutchman, Beccles Road.

Ipswich:

Man on the Moon, Palmcroft Road.

The Steamboat Tavern, New Cut West.

The Dove Street Inn, St Helen’s Street.

The Spread Eagle, Fore Street.

The Plough, Dogs Head Street.

The Woolpack, Tuddenham Road.

The Royal George, Colchester Road.

The Arbor House, High Street.

The White Horse, in North Street, Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps

The Waggon and Horses, in High Street, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Newmarket:

The Bull, High Street.

The Waggon and Horses, High Street.

The White Hart, High Street.

The Yard, Grosvenor Yard.

Haverhill:

The Flying Shuttle, Three Counties Way.

The Royal Exchange, High Street.

The Woolpack, Queen Street.

The Bull, Camps Road.

Baltic Amber Restaurant and Bar, Phoenix Road.

The Rose and Crown, Withersfield Road.

Sudbury:

The White Horse, North Street.

The Bay Horse, Melford Road.

Weavers Tap, East Street.

The Brewery Tap, East Street.

The Horse and Groom, East Street.

Needham Market:

The Rampant Horse, Coddenham Road.

The Swan, High Street.

Hadleigh:

The Kings Head, High Street.

The George, High Street.

Felixstowe:

The Grosvenor, Ranelagh Road.

The Felsto Arms, Sea Road.

The Dooley Inn, Ferry Lane.

The White Horse, Church Road.

The Fludyers Hotel, Undercliff Road East.

The Falcon Inn, High Street.

The Cork Bar, Undercliff Road West.

Showing the football but not on this list? Drop an email to ross.waldron@iliffepublishing.co.uk