With Halloween behind us, it’s time to look at some of the best upcoming Bonfire Night events in the county.

Suffolk skies will soon be lighting up, not with the Northern Lights this time, but in celebration of Guy Fawkes’ famous plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Here’s our roundup of eight fireworks displays happening around Suffolk which are sure to make your night sparkle.

Bury St Edmunds

WHERE: Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club in Southgate Green, IP33 2BL

WHEN: Friday, November 1 - Gates open at 6pm, fireworks start at 7.30pm.

PRICE: Tickets on the gate are £10 and children under six go free.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a fairground and a variety of food from local vendors.

For more information, visit www.bserugbyclub.co.uk.

The Food Museum in Stowmarket. Picture: Food Museum

Stowmarket

WHERE: The Food Museum in Iliffe Way, IP14 1SL

WHEN: Saturday, November 2 - Gates open at 6pm, fireworks start at 7.30pm.

PRICE: Tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for children aged 4-16, free entry for children aged 0-3.

Rated one of the UK’s top Bonfire Night events by Time Out, the evening will feature a roaring bonfire, classic fairground amusements, a working vintage steam engine and sparklers available to buy.

If you get a bit peckish, there will be more than 10 local vendors as well as the museum's own café offering a variety of food options. More information is available at www.foodmuseum.org.uk.

Where you will be watching the fireworks this year? Picture: iStock

Haverhill

WHERE: The New Croft in Chalkstone Way, CB9 0BW

WHEN: Friday, November 8 - Gates open at 6pm, fireworks start at 7.30pm.

PRICE: Tickets cost £7 for adults, £4 for under 16s and £18 for a family of four.

The ‘Rockets at the Rovers’ event will be going off with a bang with games, stalls, inflatables, pizza and a barbecue.

Paul Gardiner, from Rovers’ committee, said: “We feel this is a fantastic opportunity to once again bring the community together at The New Croft for an evening’s entertainment.”

Soham

WHERE: Soham Town Rangers Football and Social Club in Julius Martin Lane, CB7 5EQ

WHEN: Friday, November 1 - Gates open at 5pm, fireworks start at 7.45pm.

PRICE: Tickets cost £5 for per person and under 3’s go free.

Soham Town Rangers is set to host the display at their ground with a barbecue, hog roasts, sweet treats, doughnuts, ice cream and fully licensed bar.

Mildenhall

WHERE: The Riverside Stadium in Recreation Way, IP28 7HG

WHEN: Friday, November 1 - Gates open at 5pm, fireworks start at 7pm.

PRICE: Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for under 16s.

Fellow football club Mildenhall Town will also be holding an event to be held at the the Riverside Stadium.

It will offer visitors ice cream and other sweet treats as well as a toy den, bouncy castle and glow disco after party.

Ipswich

WHERE: Christchurch Park in Bolton Lane, IP4 2BX

WHEN: Saturday, November 2 - Gates open at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm.

PRICE: Tickets cost £10.49 for adults, £8.49 for children and under 4’s go free.

The highly anticipated fireworks event is set to return with live entertainment, food stalls, a children’s funfair and fairground rides.

This event is the only one of the list where tickets are online only so to buy your tickets, visit www.ipswichfireworks.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/

Brandon

WHERE: The Harvest Centre in Fengate Drove, IP27 0PW

WHEN: Saturday, November 2 - Gates open at 5.30pm, fireworks start at 7.30pm.

PRICE: This is a free event.

The church community in Brandon is welcoming all to their night of bonfire fun with activities for children and marshmallows to roast over the fire.

Organisers are asking visitors to consider walking to the event if possible as parking on site is very limited.

Hadleigh

WHERE: Hadleigh United Football Club, The Millfield, IP7 5NF

WHEN: Friday, November 1 - Gates open at 6.30pm, fireworks start at 7.45pm.

PRICE: Tickets cost £6 for adults, £5 for under 16s and and under 5’s go free.

Gates open at 6.30pm ready for the display to begin at 7.45pm.

The event will offer hot food and a licensed bar and all the money raised from the event will go back into Hadleigh United FC.

Visitors are being reminded that there is no parking at the ground and there are strictly no sparklers allowed on the night.

Are you celebrating Bonfire Night in Suffolk? Share your photos of the festivities by sending them to sam.harrison@iliffemedia.co.uk.