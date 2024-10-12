Transport options are still being considered as West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, prepares to move hundreds of procedures to a new facility in Essex.

In July, the board of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) agreed a proposal to transfer approximately 55 per cent of the hospital’s planned adult orthopaedic operations to the centre in Colchester.

A concept of The Essex and Suffolk Elective Orthopaedic Centre (ESEOC) at Colchester Hospital. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Hip, knee, foot and ankle procedures will be carried out at the Essex and Suffolk Elective Orthopaedic Centre (ESEOC).

Earlier this year, more than 2,200 people shared their views on the plans, with 48 per cent of those surveyed by Healthwatch Suffolk giving a positive response.

However, 35 per cent of those asked about it had a negative response to the idea.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SuffolkNews

Key concerns raised were around transport for the new centre and the criteria for being transferred from West Suffolk Hospital to the ESEOC.

Some people living in West Suffolk said they did not feel confident travelling to north Essex for treatment.

In an update, a trust spokesperson said it was working closely with the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) and ICB to agree on timings of activity transferring to the new centre.

Addressing the issue of transport, the spokesperson said options were being considered and discussions continued.

If a patient did not want to be treated at the ESEOC, the spokesperson said: “Patients have the right to choose to be treated in other locations and exercise this at the point of referral from the GP.”

