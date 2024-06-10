A hospital trust has appointed a new executive to help deliver its objectives for the coming year.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs West Suffolk Hospital (WSH) in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital, has named Sam Tappenden as its new executive director of strategy and transformation.

Mr Tappenden, whose recent roles include director of development at the East and North Hertfordshire Health and Care Partnership as well as director of strategy at the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, will join WSFT on June 24.

Sam Tappenden is the new executive director of strategy and transformation at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

He said: “I have been really struck by the commitment, kindness and warmth of everyone at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which has big challenges, yet massive opportunities.

“I’m very much looking forward to helping the trust further develop its strengths, help those areas that need improvement and capitalise on every opportunity.”

Mr Tappenden is married, with two young children, and lives in Bedfordshire.

In addition to his roles in Hertfordshire’s healthcare sector, he also has voluntary experience as a trustee for Age UK Hertfordshire, a board member for Hertfordshire Independent Living Services and as a special constable for South Wales Police.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m delighted that Sam is coming to join our executive team, who brings with him a wealth of experience in NHS transformation.

“Sam will be leading on important transformation projects, aligned with our goals and ambitions, to ensure we provide the highest quality and safest care possible.”