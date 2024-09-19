A hospital trust which needs to save £38 million over the next three years is due to share a final financial recovery plan with an NHS board.

In papers, released ahead of a board meeting of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), it states the ICB’s financial position is 'off plan' by £5.1 million, which is driven primarily by the deficit at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT).

In the papers the ICB said: "The year-to-date variance at WSFT has deteriorated by a further £1.5 million.

West Suffolk Hospital - inset Dr Ewen Cameron, CEO of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust: Picture: Suffolk News/Mecha Morton

"If the current run rate continues the full-year variance would be £18 million."

Variance is the difference between a budget's predicted cost and actual cost.

The ICB said WSFT, which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital, will share a final financial recovery plan with it 'shortly', which will be reviewed at an extraordinary finance committee meeting.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust at Newmarket Community Hospital. Picture: Mark Westley

The year-to-date capital spend at the trust is £13.2 million, which is behind plan.

This is mainly due to spending on RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) and other estates projects, said the ICB.

Internally funded projects are now being reviewed to see whether any can be delayed.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

WSFT has also carried out a 'critical review' of interim and non-critical contracts with a view that they should end.

The ICB said financial controls put in place by the trust are likely to have a more material impact from September onwards, with more actions needed.

In his chief executive’s report to the WSFT board of directors meeting in July, Dr Ewen Cameron said: “We are in a significant period of financial constraint and cost savings are critically important over the next three years."

Earlier this month the trust announced to staff that it would be scaling back spending on some employee wellbeing services, including psychological support.

This is part of an overall aim of saving £38 million over the next three years.