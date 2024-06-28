Who wants a Tardis? Or a red telephone box – complete with a Superman costume-wearing mannequin? Or how about a vintage motorcycle which played a role in the funeral of a princess?

All these things and many more are set to go under the hammer this weekend at a rather quirky ‘Back in Time’ auction in Wickhambrook, near Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket.

Lacy Scott and Knight is handling the Keith Rainbird Collection auction, which takes place from 11am tomorrow.

Do you need a replica Tardis in your life? If so, you could buy one tomorrow. Picture: Lacy Scott and Knight

Described as ‘an eclectic mix of motorbikes, advertising signs and street furniture, garden, agricultural and building equipment, police-related items and much more’, the auction includes 27 classic motorcycles with ‘related and other effects’.

Read on for our top five of the quirky items for sale:

A replica Tardis

Calling all Timelords: This full-size replica of Dr Who’s Tardis police call box is 240cm tall, in ‘excellent condition and very clean throughout’, constructed of painted wood and has two telephones.

And presumably, it has the ability to travel through time and space (although potential buyers would need to check on this, as the catalogue does not mention it).

Superman approves of this GPO telephone box (complete with costumed mannequin) which is up for auction. Picture: Lacy Scott and Knight

Telephone box

Recreate the famous scene from the 1980s Superman film when Clark Kent dives into a phone box to transform into the superhero with this lot, which includes a red GPO telephone box, complete with telephone and a mannequin dressed in a Superman outfit.

The real question is – does the telephone accept ‘new’ 5p and 10p coins… and how long would 5p allow you to speak on the blower these days?

This purple Chopper is up for auction. Picture: Lacy Scott and Knight

A Raleigh Chopper bike

As a child of the 80s I missed the glory years of the iconic Raleigh Chopper (instead, I coveted a BMX, but had to settle for a Raleigh Boxer instead), but by my teenage years the really cool kids were riding Choppers again.

These bikes – there are two for sale this weekend – ooze laid-back style. If you want to re-live your childhood or travel back in time to the 1970s, place a bid on either a purple or red example when they go under the hammer tomorrow.

A pub CD jukebox is going under the hammer tomorrow. Picture: Lacy Scott and Knight

Pub jukebox

Drinkers of the 1990s and early noughties might remember seeing these CD jukeboxes in pubs across the country in the days before smartphones or music streaming.

Usually sited near the pub’s cigarette vending machine, party people could pop in £1 and choose up to five tracks to add to the playlist.

There was an element of chance, as you never knew how many people had paid their pounds before you… would your selections even play before the music was turned off at 11pm?

Well, now you could own a piece of nostalgia and guarantee your playlist will be heard, by snapping up one of the two jukeboxes up for auction.

This police motobike formed part of Princess Diana's funeral cortege. Picture: Lacy Scott and Knight

1986 police motorcycle

And finally – and on a more serious note – our last highlighted lot is something that played a role in a genuine moment in history.

This 1986 Norton police motorcycle was seen by millions when it drove through London as part of Princess Diana’s funeral cortege.

With 43,000 miles on the clock, it has a guide price of £4,000-£5,000.

For more information and the full catalogue, go to https://www.lskauctioncentre.co.uk/auction/search/?au=849&pn=2&g=1

Viewing is at the vendor’s property, at Samples Farm, Ashfield Green, from 10am-6pm today and from 9am tomorrow.

The viewing and sale day contact number is 01284 748622.