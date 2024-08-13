Welding and HGV licences are some of the skills being offered by a new programme in West Suffolk.

West Suffolk Council has commissioned West Suffolk College, based in Bury St Edmunds, to deliver a new skills development programme called Talent Forge.

It aims to address a ‘critical gap’ in supporting people in employment who are missed by mainstream skills provision, and breaks down barriers to accessing training and education.

Two steel construction workers welding metal pieces. Picture: Supplied by West Suffolk Council

Talent Forge will also identify the training that is specifically relevant and required by local employers, enabling local people to access local, skilled jobs.

Technical and vocational training and licences, as well as a variety of green skills courses will be on offer to both employed and unemployed people in West Suffolk.

Examples will include carbon literacy training, first aid certificates, awards in welding, forklift driver training and Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards.

West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley.

To facilitate this programme, West Suffolk College is recruiting a new member of staff to enhance the projects outreach and maximise its success.

The programme has received £145,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said “I am delighted that the council has been able to award funding to West Suffolk College to deliver this important programme.

“Talent Forge will enable local businesses to bridge skills gaps and reduce numbers of under-skilled, under-employed and unemployed people across West Suffolk.

“Through increased training and education, Talent Forge will provide individuals with the toolkit to become more adaptable to jobs of the future where sustainability and environmental resilience is at the forefront.”

The training offer aligns with the Government's net-zero and broader environmental objectives by including a range of ‘Green Skills’ courses, ensuring that West Suffolk develops a skilled workforce capable of driving forward these sustainability goals.

Deborah Barton, assistant principal for personal and professional learning programmes at West Suffolk College, said: “Talent Forge will provide a unique opportunity for local businesses to invest in their staff and upskill their current workforce, particularly those that are under-employed.

“The project will support staff who have the ambition and development potential to learn new skills, take on additional responsibilities, enabling positive career progression.

“The project will also support unemployed individuals to gain qualifications and experience providing local businesses with a pipeline of trained individuals to fulfil their future staffing needs.”

For further information on the Talent Forge programme see here or contact talentforge@easterneducationgroup.ac.uk

All training courses are heavily subsidised by the UKSPF, with employers only needing to contribute 20 per cent of the training costs.