A major carriageway that was shut in the eastbound direction following a crash has reopened.

Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Police have been alerted to the incident on the A14, between junction 38, near Newmarket, and junction 40, near Higham, this afternoon.

Firefighters and the ambulance service were also called to the scene.

The A14 eastbound between junction 38, Newmarket, and junction 40, Higham, has been shut. Picture: Google Maps

It is unclear if anyone has been injured, but according to a spokesperson for the fire service, one person was left in the care of the paramedics.