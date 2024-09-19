This map illustrates the latest police crime data issued for West Suffolk.

It has been compiled using details issued by data.police.uk for July 2024.

The data shows crimes by street in West Suffolk, including in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill, and whether there has been an outcome.

For data across the whole of Suffolk click here.

SuffolkNews has compiled the map above showing crimes by street in West Suffolk from the latest police data. Picture: iStock

We also reveal how many crimes have been reported in some of the county's biggest towns in the above link.