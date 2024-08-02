Maternity social media pages run by a Suffolk NHS trust have been shortlisted for a patient safety award.

The Facebook and Instagram pages for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s maternity services have more than 5,000 followers, after being set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Content shared on the pages include virtual tours of the units at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and birthing statistics for each month.

Senior midwife, Meghann Muñoz. Picture: WSFT

Senior midwife Meghann Muñoz, who runs the accounts, shares content which helps patients and their families make the right choices about their care.

Meghann said: “Most healthy adults have never had a hospital admission. We are therefore working to try and reduce the anxiety many women feel about coming into hospital for scheduled appointments or to give birth.

“The social media platforms feature automatic translation, which while not always 100 per cent perfect, means those who don’t speak English as a first language can still understand the advice we’re giving.

The West Suffolk Maternity Facebook page has been shortlisted for this year’s Health Service Journal patient safety awards. Picture: WSFT

“By providing virtual tours of the units and meeting the team, as well as sharing our service’s achievements, we are increasing the feeling of community in our area.

“Instead of feeling anxious, women should feel as though they are part of the community, that we care about their wellbeing, and that their feedback can steer the future of the maternity service we provide.”

Karen Newbury, director of midwifery for the trust, said: “This is another fantastic example of our amazing team finding new and innovative ways to enhance the care we provide.”

The Instagram and Facebook pages have been shortlisted in this year’s Health Service Journal patient safety awards, in the category of Safety Improvement through Technology.

Meghann and the team gave a presentation to a panel of judges on July 19, with the final decision due at an awards ceremony in September.