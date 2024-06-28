A Suffolk landlord is gearing up to take over from his parents at a village pub popular for its food and beer gardens.

Jack Couzens, 37, has worked alongside his parents Paul and Karen at the Wickhambrook Greyhound since 2011.

Now they are preparing to retire at the end of the month.

Jack Couzens outside the Wickhambrook Greyhound. Picture: Submitted



Jack, who lives at the pub, said: “I am excited to be continuing the family business, it is a great opportunity.

“This will be my first venture on my own and I feel as though I have been put in a very lucky position.”

He is busy preparing for reopening night on Saturday, July 13, and wants to build on the Greyhound’s reputation for good, pub food.

The Greyhound. Picture: Submitted



Jack hopes the venue will be busy over the summer months, with customers making the most of its two large beer gardens.



Currently the pub is only open at weekends, due to staffing pressures initially caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



This is something Jack hopes to change and plans to eventually extend the Greyhound’s opening hours by taking on more staff.



Jack is proud of the awards the pub won before the pandemic struck and hopes to pick up more in the coming years.

The Greyhound will close temporarily from Sunday, June 30, ahead of its reopening night.



