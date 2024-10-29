The site of a historic pub which closed earlier this year after serving a community for nearly a century has been bought by the Ministry of Defence.

Greene King said in June it had taken the difficult decision to shut The Bird in Hand, in Beck Row, next to RAF Mildenhall.

The MOD has confirmed that it has purchased the land.

The Bird in Hand pub in Beck Row. Picture: Philip Dilley

Until the land and property has been fully surveyed and assessed, there are no firm plans for its future use but it was intended to ‘bolster defence’ at RAF Mildenhall.

A base spokesperson said: “RAF Mildenhall has a historic past filled with strong links to the local community and businesses.

“One of these ties is to the Bird in Hand pub, which has welcomed airmen and families across generations.



”Savills, the agents acting for Greene King, listed a portion of land adjacent to RAF Mildenhall for sale.

“When the Ministry of Defence became aware of this, they sought to purchase the land, to bolster Royal Air Force Mildenhall base defense, gain additional space to accommodate security measures, and create more space around this entry and exit gate.



”There will be no firm plans on any future development until a full survey and assessment of the property and land is undertaken.

“However, the addition of fencing around the area will increase security, as it will support shared security interests at the exit to RAF Mildenhall.”

When the pub closed, the Beck Row community lamented its loss.

Gary Peachey, chairman of Beck Row, Holywell Row, and Kenny Hill Parish Council, said: “It’s a great shame as The Bird in Hand has been part of Beck Row since the 1930s going back to the Second World War and a lot of history in the village was held within its walls.

“Unfortunately this is another pub that has been lost for the community forever.

“Beck Row has gone from having four drinking establishments and we’re now left with one, the King’s Head.”

A Greene King spokesperson said: “After exploring all the options available to us, we made the extremely difficult decision to sell The Bird in Hand. The property is no longer under our ownership.”