MP for West Suffolk, Nick Timothy praises West Suffolk Hospital as he looks at new Hardwick Manor site in Bury St Edmunds
The MP for West Suffolk Nick Timothy said it is reassuring to know a new hospital will still be built in Bury St Edmunds.
Mr Timothy, who was given a guided tour of the Hardwick Manor site last Friday, spoke about the deep appreciation he, and his constituents, had for the current West Suffolk Hospital.
He said: “My own family has received life-saving treatment there, and the excellent reputation of the hospital is well-deserved.
“The new hospital can only build on this unparalleled tradition of service and take it to the next level, with more beds available and top-notch facilities for both patients and staff, so that residents can go on receiving the high-quality care that they need long into the future.”
The MP thanked Gary Norgate, programme director for the new hospital, and Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), for a ‘productive chat’ about the new hospital plan and the challenges of meeting increased patient demand.
Last month the Government said plans for the hospital, on the Hardwick Lane site, would be unaffected by a review of a nationwide New Hospital Programme.