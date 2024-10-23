The MP for West Suffolk Nick Timothy said it is reassuring to know a new hospital will still be built in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Timothy, who was given a guided tour of the Hardwick Manor site last Friday, spoke about the deep appreciation he, and his constituents, had for the current West Suffolk Hospital.

He said: “My own family has received life-saving treatment there, and the excellent reputation of the hospital is well-deserved.

Nick Timothy MP for West Suffolk with with the programme director for the new West Suffolk hospital, Gary Norgate. Picture: Submitted

“The new hospital can only build on this unparalleled tradition of service and take it to the next level, with more beds available and top-notch facilities for both patients and staff, so that residents can go on receiving the high-quality care that they need long into the future.”

The MP thanked Gary Norgate, programme director for the new hospital, and Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), for a ‘productive chat’ about the new hospital plan and the challenges of meeting increased patient demand.

The current West Suffolk Hospital and the Hardwick Manor site in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Will Finch/West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Last month the Government said plans for the hospital, on the Hardwick Lane site, would be unaffected by a review of a nationwide New Hospital Programme.