Fire crews from across the county have been called to a blaze inside an abandoned house.

Nine fire engines were called to Friday Street, in West Row, near Mildenhall, at 8.53am.

On arrival firefighters found a fire at the derelict two-storey house.

There was no-one inside the property at the time of the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing equipment, and using two hose-reel jets

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews would remain at the scene throughout the day to monitor hotspots.

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Woodbridge, Haverhill (two engines), Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds (two engines), Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket (two engines).

Suffolk Police was also called to the fire to help with traffic management.

The cause of the fire at the house, which measures 9m by 12m, is not known at this stage.