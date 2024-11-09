Over the coming days Remembrance services and parades will take place across the county.

Here SuffolkNews brings you details of many of the events in towns including Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Haverhill, Newmarket and Sudbury.

Included are details of road closures that will be in place in some locations on Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday will be marked on Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Richard Marsham

Bury St Edmunds

Today a Remembrance service will take place in the rose garden of the Abbey Gardens.

The service, by the memorials within the rose garden, will start at 2.30pm.

On Sunday there will be a Remembrance parade and wreath laying service on Angel Hill, where people are expected to gather from 10am.

Led by the RAF Honington Voluntary Band, representatives from the Army and Navy will leave the Abbey Gardens at 10.40am, heading to the war memorial for a wreath-laying service.

Following the wreath-laying service the parade will make its way to St Mary’s Church.

Remembrance events will take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Picture: Richard Marsham

Angel Hill, Chequer Square and Crown Street will be closed to vehicles from 10am-2pm.

Parking will be suspended in these areas and the layby on Honey Hill, from today at 6pm until Sunday at 2pm.

The Abbey Gardens will also be closed until 2pm tomorrow.

On Monday, Armistice Day, Bury Town Council and the Royal British Legion will hold a two-minutes-silence on Angel Hill, at the war memorial.

The Armistice Day service and wreath-laying ceremony will start at 10.45am.

Remembrance Sunday services will be taking place across Suffolk this weekend. Picture: Richard Marsham

Stowmarket

A Remembrance parade will set off from Red Gables at 9am tomorrow, heading to St Peter and St Mary’s Church, where a service will begin at 9.30am.

After the service, the parade will form in the Market Square with a march in the direction of the Recreation Ground memorial area, setting off at 10.40am.

At 10.55am there will be a Act of Remembrance, followed by a two-minute silence.

Wreaths will then be placed at the memorial.

Haverhill Royal British Legion at the Remembrance Day parade in 2019. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Haverhill

Haverhill Town Council will mark Remembrance Sunday with a service and parade.

The parade will start from Haverhill Arts Centre car park at 2.30pm, proceeding along Helions Walk and Duddery Hill, on to the High Street.

There will be a short pause on the Market Square, when veterans and serving armed forces members can join the parade.

The procession will continue on to Withersfield Road cemetery, arriving at 3pm.

The Rev Max Drinkwater, of St Mary’s Church, will lead a service at the cemetery where there will be a bugle performance of The Last Post by Tim Pannell.

There will be an opportunity for those watching to lay poppies after the ceremony.

After the service, the parade will return to Market Square for an official dismissal.

A full closure will be in place on Queen Street and Lower Downs Slade will be shut while the parade passes.

Withersfield Road will be closed between 2.40pm-3pm and 3.30pm-4pm – or until the parade has passed.

Crowland Road and Broad Street will both be closed as the parade passes.

Remembrance Sunday in Sudbury, last year. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury

The Sudbury Branch of The Royal British Legion and Sudbury Town Council is inviting the community to the town’s Remembrance parade tomorrow.

Colchester Pipes and Drums will lead a parade from the north side of the Market Hill at 2pm.

The parade will then travel down Gainsborough Street, into Gregory Street, finishing at St Gregory’s Church.

After the service, wreaths will be laid on the British and American war memorials at The Croft.

The parade will then form again, marching along Croft Road into New Street, North Street and back to Market Hill.

Outside the Town Hall a salute will be taken by the Deputy Lieutenant, town mayor and branchpresident.

Once the parade has been dismissed, refreshments will be served inside the Town Hall.

Newmarket

Tomorrow a short service will be held at the war memorial in Newmarket, starting at 1.45pm.

A parade will then make its way along the High Street to Tattersall’s, where the annual service of Remembrance will be held at the Messrs sales ring at 2.45pm.

Marshals from the Newmarket Branch of the Royal British Legion, which has organised events alongside the town council, will lead the parade.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Mark Westley

Ipswich

The annual Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Christchurch Park will take place tomorrow.

Military representatives and youth groups will parade through the centre of Ipswich to the service, setting off from Elm Street at about 10.15am.

The service by the war memorial, which will be attended by veterans, civic leaders, cadets and members of the armed forces, will start at 10.50am.

On Monday at 10.50am, veterans and schoolchildren will come together at the Fields of Honour in the Old Cemetery and at the war memorial in Christchurch Park.

At both locations, there will be services of Remembrance.

The sounding of marrons will mark the start and end of a two-minute silence at 11am.