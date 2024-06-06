An organisation supporting Suffolk businesses has announced it will hold three General Election hustings.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has organised the events to give businesses a chance to put questions to the parliamentary candidates about their business policies before the July 4 election.

The hustings are open to Suffolk Chamber members only and will take place online in the following three constituencies:

- West Suffolk on June 18

- Waveney Valley on June 19

- Lowestoft on June 24

John Dugmore, Suffolk Chamber’s chief executive, said: “In an ideal world, we would like to have hosted one event in each of the eight constituencies in the county, but the compacted campaign period, combined with the busy diaries of candidates, was always likely to make that a challenge.

“However, these three online hustings offer the perfect opportunity for all interested Suffolk Chamber members, regardless of their location, to quiz the candidates as to their party’s policies for business.

“We have declared that this particular General Election is a pivotal one for a pivotal county and it is essential that the voice of business is directly heard by these and other candidates.”

Suffolk Chamber, the University of Suffolk, Suffolk New College and Ipswich Central had originally hoped to host a physical hustings for the Ipswich candidates, but this has been postponed due to candidate availability.

However, talks are under way to stage an online version instead.

To book a place, click here.