Popular maker markets are making a comeback this autumn in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, and Newmarket to offer residents a chance to explore local creativity.

West Suffolk Council’s Markers Markets will return with a variety of unique crafts and homemade products, including sweet treats, hot food, woodcraft, original artwork, homeware, needlecraft, candles and soap.

The markets celebrate entrepreneurship and creativity and will feature a diverse lineup of vendors - whether shoppers are looking for a unique gift or a treat or to enjoy a day out with the family.

The makers markets will be returning to Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: ”Makers Markets play a crucial role in our community as they offer a space where creativity flourishes, new skills are developed and local economies can thrive.

“These semi-regular markets offer entrepreneurs a place where they can develop their small business further, test products and network with likeminded individuals.

“Our monthly Makers Markets recognise the skills of those who trade as well as offer a fun experience for shoppers.”

The Makers Markets will take place at the following locations:

- Buttermarket and Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, September 1 from 10am to 3pm

- High Street in Haverhill on Saturday, September 7 from 9am to 3pm

- Market Square Car Park in Newmarket on Saturday, September 14 from 9am to 3pm

- High Street in Haverhill on Saturday, October 5 from 9am to 3pm

- Buttermarket and Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, October 6 from 10am to 3pm

- Market Square Car Park in Newmarket on Saturday, October 12 from 9am to 3pm

For more information, visit www.westsuffolkmarkets.co.uk.

There are still opportunities available to join the Makers Market as a stallholder and you can apply now to secure your spot.

You can contact the Economic Development team on economic.development@westsuffolk.gov.uk to be a part of the market.