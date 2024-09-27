Finalists announced for the West Suffolk Business Awards - to be held at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds next month
The Bury Free Press is proud to announce the finalists for this year’s West Suffolk Business Awards.
Judges have now assessed more than 200 nominations to draw up the shortlists across 12 categories.
The winner of the Lifetime Achievement award will be announced on the night, following nominations from the public.
The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is now in its 13th year.
The gala black-tie evening will take place at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, October 11.
More than 250 business people will gather for the awards, now one of the key business calendar events of the year.
The awards host for the second year running will be ITV Anglia news presenter Becky Jago.
Becky said she was thrilled to be once again celebrating the talented and hard-working entrants and winners.
The candidates are:
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year,
sponsored by WS Training
Ryan Hollis: WS Training Ltd,
Great Barton
Naomi Halls: Videndum
Production Solutions, Bury St
Edmunds
Luke Maddieson: JC Computer
Technologies (WS Training)
Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc,
Bury St Edmunds
Freelancer of the Year, sponsored
by @inc
Aerial Angels: Pole fitness studio,
Brandon
Calatech: Mobile phones and
refurbished electronics, Haverhill
Grey Space Tattoo: Tattoo studio,
Brandon
A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty
services, Haverhill
Employee of the Year, sponsored
by West Suffolk College
Amy Corcoran: Toolbox
Marketing, marketing services,
Bardwell
Kodi Daly: EO Escape Rooms,
Sudbury
Melissa Peachey: Otway Capital,
hotel group, Fornham All Saints
Contribution to the Community,
sponsored by Whitings LLP
Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds
Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St
Edmunds
Videndum Productions Solutions
Ltd: broadcast solutions, Bury St
Edmunds
Thomas & Young Wealth
Management Ltd: Wealth
management and investment, Risby
Customer Service, sponsored by
Our Bury St Edmunds BID
Four Bells Glamping: Glamping
site, Bury St Edmunds
The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury
St Edmunds
The Bury Tour Guides: Town tour
guides, Bury St Edmunds
Green/Environment Award,
sponsored by arc Shopping Centre
EcoCooling: Cooling solutions,
Risby
Jubilee Farm: Organic food, Bury
St Edmunds
Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds
Eastern Education Group/West
Suffolk College: Education providers,
Bury St Edmunds
The West Suffolk Award for
Innovation, sponsored by TREATT
Plc
Emmerson Critchley Ltd:
Specialist and traditional builders,
Woolpit
Guardtech Group: Cleanroom
solutions, Haverhill
AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds
Investing in West Suffolk,
sponsored by West Suffolk Council
Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St
Edmunds
K9 Retreat Center: Dog Day Care,
Brandon
Claydon Drill: Farm machinery
manufacturer, Wickhambrook
Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall
Business Leader, sponsored by
Greene & Greene Solicitors
Graham Spink: AWM Ltd, Bury St
Edmunds
Brian Keane: Cameron Ventures
Group, Mildenhall
Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern
Education Group/West Suffolk
College, Bury St Edmunds
Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing
Services, Bardwell
Best New Start-Up, sponsored by
MENTA
Isaac Estates Ltd: Estate agents,
Bury St Edmunds
Craig Richardson Funeral
Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St
Edmunds
Bellissima Voi Aesthetics: Beauty
clinic, Brandon
Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid
training, Bury St Edmunds
Business of the Year (Small),
sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of
Commerce
Shuffle Board Game Café: Games
café, Bury St Edmunds
AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds
Depden Care Farm: Therapy,
education, training, Bury St Edmunds
The Evidence Room: Escape rooms,
Bury St Edmunds
Business of the Year
(Medium/Large), sponsored by
Suffolk Chamber of Commerce
Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall
Lark Technology Group Ltd:
Industrial control and safety systems,
Wooplit
Moreton Hall Health Club:
Indoor/outdoor health club, Bury St
Edmunds
Lifetime Achievement, sponsored
by Jaynic
To be announced on the evening
For the first time, the awards has partnered with a charity and selected Suffolk Mind for 2024.
Jonathan Tewson, head of Iliffe Media Group awards and events, said: “We are delighted to partner with Suffolk Mind.
“The charity is well-known across the West Suffolk and the wider area for its amazing work in the field of mental health.
“We want to do all we can to highlight this further through our awards this, by raising awareness and also funds on the evening itself.
“Good mental health is crucial in the workplace and Suffolk Mind was a natural choice.