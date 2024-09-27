The Bury Free Press is proud to announce the finalists for this year’s West Suffolk Business Awards.

Judges have now assessed more than 200 nominations to draw up the shortlists across 12 categories.

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement award will be announced on the night, following nominations from the public.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 shortlists have been announced

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is now in its 13th year.

The gala black-tie evening will take place at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, October 11.

More than 250 business people will gather for the awards, now one of the key business calendar events of the year.

The sponsors and judges for this year’s awards. Picture: Mark Westley

The awards host for the second year running will be ITV Anglia news presenter Becky Jago.

Becky said she was thrilled to be once again celebrating the talented and hard-working entrants and winners.

The candidates are:

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year,

sponsored by WS Training

Ryan Hollis: WS Training Ltd,

Great Barton

Naomi Halls: Videndum

Production Solutions, Bury St

Edmunds

Luke Maddieson: JC Computer

Technologies (WS Training)

Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc,

Bury St Edmunds

Freelancer of the Year, sponsored

by @inc

Aerial Angels: Pole fitness studio,

Brandon

Calatech: Mobile phones and

refurbished electronics, Haverhill

Grey Space Tattoo: Tattoo studio,

Brandon

A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty

services, Haverhill

Employee of the Year, sponsored

by West Suffolk College



Amy Corcoran: Toolbox

Marketing, marketing services,

Bardwell

Kodi Daly: EO Escape Rooms,

Sudbury

Melissa Peachey: Otway Capital,

hotel group, Fornham All Saints

Contribution to the Community,

sponsored by Whitings LLP

Still Good Food: Food charity,

Bury St Edmunds

Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St

Edmunds

Videndum Productions Solutions

Ltd: broadcast solutions, Bury St

Edmunds

Thomas & Young Wealth

Management Ltd: Wealth

management and investment, Risby

Customer Service, sponsored by

Our Bury St Edmunds BID

Four Bells Glamping: Glamping

site, Bury St Edmunds

The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury

St Edmunds

The Bury Tour Guides: Town tour

guides, Bury St Edmunds

Green/Environment Award,

sponsored by arc Shopping Centre

EcoCooling: Cooling solutions,

Risby

Jubilee Farm: Organic food, Bury

St Edmunds

Still Good Food: Food charity,

Bury St Edmunds

Eastern Education Group/West

Suffolk College: Education providers,

Bury St Edmunds

The West Suffolk Award for

Innovation, sponsored by TREATT

Plc

Emmerson Critchley Ltd:

Specialist and traditional builders,

Woolpit

Guardtech Group: Cleanroom

solutions, Haverhill

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,

Bury St Edmunds

Investing in West Suffolk,

sponsored by West Suffolk Council



Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St

Edmunds

K9 Retreat Center: Dog Day Care,

Brandon

Claydon Drill: Farm machinery

manufacturer, Wickhambrook

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel

group, Mildenhall

Business Leader, sponsored by

Greene & Greene Solicitors

Graham Spink: AWM Ltd, Bury St

Edmunds

Brian Keane: Cameron Ventures

Group, Mildenhall

Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern

Education Group/West Suffolk

College, Bury St Edmunds

Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing

Services, Bardwell

Best New Start-Up, sponsored by

MENTA

Isaac Estates Ltd: Estate agents,

Bury St Edmunds

Craig Richardson Funeral

Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St

Edmunds

Bellissima Voi Aesthetics: Beauty

clinic, Brandon

Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid

training, Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year (Small),

sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of

Commerce

Shuffle Board Game Café: Games

café, Bury St Edmunds

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,

Bury St Edmunds

Depden Care Farm: Therapy,

education, training, Bury St Edmunds

The Evidence Room: Escape rooms,

Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year

(Medium/Large), sponsored by

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel

group, Mildenhall

Lark Technology Group Ltd:

Industrial control and safety systems,

Wooplit

Moreton Hall Health Club:

Indoor/outdoor health club, Bury St

Edmunds

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored

by Jaynic

To be announced on the evening

For the first time, the awards has partnered with a charity and selected Suffolk Mind for 2024.

Jonathan Tewson, head of Iliffe Media Group awards and events, said: “We are delighted to partner with Suffolk Mind.

“The charity is well-known across the West Suffolk and the wider area for its amazing work in the field of mental health.

“We want to do all we can to highlight this further through our awards this, by raising awareness and also funds on the evening itself.

“Good mental health is crucial in the workplace and Suffolk Mind was a natural choice.