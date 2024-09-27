Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Finalists announced for the West Suffolk Business Awards - to be held at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds next month

By Chris Morris
Published: 05:00, 27 September 2024

The Bury Free Press is proud to announce the finalists for this year’s West Suffolk Business Awards.

Judges have now assessed more than 200 nominations to draw up the shortlists across 12 categories.

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement award will be announced on the night, following nominations from the public.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 shortlists have been announced
The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is now in its 13th year.

The gala black-tie evening will take place at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, October 11.

More than 250 business people will gather for the awards, now one of the key business calendar events of the year.

The sponsors and judges for this year’s awards. Picture: Mark Westley
The sponsors and judges for this year’s awards. Picture: Mark Westley

The awards host for the second year running will be ITV Anglia news presenter Becky Jago.

Becky said she was thrilled to be once again celebrating the talented and hard-working entrants and winners.

The candidates are:

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year,
sponsored by WS Training

Ryan Hollis: WS Training Ltd,
Great Barton

Naomi Halls: Videndum
Production Solutions, Bury St
Edmunds

Luke Maddieson: JC Computer
Technologies (WS Training)

Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc,
Bury St Edmunds

Freelancer of the Year, sponsored
by @inc

Aerial Angels: Pole fitness studio,
Brandon

Calatech: Mobile phones and
refurbished electronics, Haverhill

Grey Space Tattoo: Tattoo studio,
Brandon

A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty
services, Haverhill

Employee of the Year, sponsored
by West Suffolk College

Amy Corcoran: Toolbox
Marketing, marketing services,
Bardwell

Kodi Daly: EO Escape Rooms,
Sudbury

Melissa Peachey: Otway Capital,
hotel group, Fornham All Saints

Contribution to the Community,
sponsored by Whitings LLP

Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds

Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St
Edmunds

Videndum Productions Solutions
Ltd: broadcast solutions, Bury St
Edmunds

Thomas & Young Wealth
Management Ltd: Wealth
management and investment, Risby

Customer Service, sponsored by
Our Bury St Edmunds BID

Four Bells Glamping: Glamping
site, Bury St Edmunds

The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury
St Edmunds

The Bury Tour Guides: Town tour
guides, Bury St Edmunds

Green/Environment Award,
sponsored by arc Shopping Centre

EcoCooling: Cooling solutions,
Risby

Jubilee Farm: Organic food, Bury
St Edmunds

Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds

Eastern Education Group/West
Suffolk College: Education providers,
Bury St Edmunds

The West Suffolk Award for
Innovation, sponsored by TREATT
Plc

Emmerson Critchley Ltd:
Specialist and traditional builders,
Woolpit

Guardtech Group: Cleanroom
solutions, Haverhill

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds

Investing in West Suffolk,
sponsored by West Suffolk Council

Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St
Edmunds

K9 Retreat Center: Dog Day Care,
Brandon

Claydon Drill: Farm machinery
manufacturer, Wickhambrook

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall

Business Leader, sponsored by
Greene & Greene Solicitors

Graham Spink: AWM Ltd, Bury St
Edmunds

Brian Keane: Cameron Ventures
Group, Mildenhall

Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern
Education Group/West Suffolk
College, Bury St Edmunds

Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing
Services, Bardwell

Best New Start-Up, sponsored by
MENTA

Isaac Estates Ltd: Estate agents,
Bury St Edmunds

Craig Richardson Funeral
Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St
Edmunds

Bellissima Voi Aesthetics: Beauty
clinic, Brandon

Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid
training, Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year (Small),
sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of
Commerce

Shuffle Board Game Café: Games
café, Bury St Edmunds

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds

Depden Care Farm: Therapy,
education, training, Bury St Edmunds

The Evidence Room: Escape rooms,
Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year
(Medium/Large), sponsored by
Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall

Lark Technology Group Ltd:
Industrial control and safety systems,
Wooplit

Moreton Hall Health Club:
Indoor/outdoor health club, Bury St
Edmunds

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored
by Jaynic

To be announced on the evening

For the first time, the awards has partnered with a charity and selected Suffolk Mind for 2024.

Jonathan Tewson, head of Iliffe Media Group awards and events, said: “We are delighted to partner with Suffolk Mind.

“The charity is well-known across the West Suffolk and the wider area for its amazing work in the field of mental health.

“We want to do all we can to highlight this further through our awards this, by raising awareness and also funds on the evening itself.

“Good mental health is crucial in the workplace and Suffolk Mind was a natural choice.

