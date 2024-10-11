A Suffolk MP has called for time and ‘real debate’ on assisted dying.

The topic is due to come up on Wednesday when MP Kim Leadbeater, of Spen Valley, presents her Private Member’s Bill on assisted dying.

Private Member’s Bills are pieces of legislation which can be brought forward by members of both houses of Government who are not ministers — these are usually given little time compared to other bills and very few end up becoming law.

Nick Timothy In Parliament. Picture: ParliamentTV

During yesterday’s morning discussion in the House of Commons, Nick Timothy, the new MP for West Suffolk, said such a serious issue should not be rushed by a Private Member’s Bill.

He added: “Changing the law would change our relationship with the elderly, the infirm and the vulnerable and risk a broadening scope and abuses of power.”

Mr Timothy asked for more time in order for proper consultation and ‘real debate’ to be had on the legalisation of euthanasia.

Addressing this, the House’s leader, Lucy Powell, said: “Assisted dying is a matter of conscience and therefore a matter for Parliament; it is not one on which the Government have a view or will take an active role. We will remain neutral.

“The Government have set aside collective responsibility to allow the debate to happen in a thoughtful and thorough way.”

The bill, she added, would progress ‘through respectful and lengthy debate in Parliament’.

On Wednesday, the bill will only have its first reading, a formal introduction to Parliament without debate — the second reading and when MPs will get to discuss it will be in November, the first time since 2015.