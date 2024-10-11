Readers from across Suffolk have been sharing their photos as the Northern Lights lit up skies in the county last night.

The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were seen in Bury St Edmunds, and surrounding villages, with keen photographers flocking to share their photos on social media.

Jenny Bridges, of Pakenham, near Bury, captured stunning photos of the Northern Lights, with the village windmill in the foreground.

The Northern Lights at Pakenham Windmill, taken on Thursday evening. Picture: Jenny Bridges

Daniel Witter and his wife Lee-Anne, of Walsham Le Willows, managed to get some breathtaking shots of the phenomenon, which are caused by charged particles from the sun and hitting gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Though it is normally rare to see the Northern Lights in UK this year they have spotted in many areas.

According to experts, this is thanks to a large geomagnetic storm the world is experiencing this year.

The Northern Lights were captured on camera by Daniel and Lee-Anne Witter, of Walsham Le Willows. Picture: Submitted

In Cockfield, the aurora borealis was spotted by Carolyn Clark, who shared her images on Facebook.

Carolyn said: “It was truly awe inspiring, such an ethereal light, makes you feel so small in the universe when it puts on such a magical light show for you.

“The joys of no light pollution and the fabulous big skies of Suffolk.”

Carolyn Clark took photographs of the Northern Lights in Cockfield and shared them on social media. Picture: Submitted

Christine Lang of Brandon took the photograph below from her garden, describing it as: “The most spectacular aurora I have ever seen.”

Christine Lang of Brandon said it was the 'most spectacular aurora I have ever seen'. Picture: Submitted

Bury St Edmunds

Robert Robertson of Bury St Edmunds took these photos in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Submitted

The Northern Lights spotted across the rooftops of the Moreton Hall estate, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Camille Berriman

You can see more photos of the Northern Lights from across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, below

A photograph of the Northern Lights at Pakenham Windmill, taken on Thursday evening. Picture: Jenny Bridges

This photograph was taken in Pakenham, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Jenny Bridges

A stunning photograph of the Northern Lights taken by Daniel and Lee-Anne Witter, of Walsham Le Willows. Picture: Submitted