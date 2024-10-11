Stunning photos of the Northern Lights captured by SuffolkNews readers in Bury St Edmunds, Walsham Le Willows and Brandon
Readers from across Suffolk have been sharing their photos as the Northern Lights lit up skies in the county last night.
The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were seen in Bury St Edmunds, and surrounding villages, with keen photographers flocking to share their photos on social media.
Jenny Bridges, of Pakenham, near Bury, captured stunning photos of the Northern Lights, with the village windmill in the foreground.
Daniel Witter and his wife Lee-Anne, of Walsham Le Willows, managed to get some breathtaking shots of the phenomenon, which are caused by charged particles from the sun and hitting gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Though it is normally rare to see the Northern Lights in UK this year they have spotted in many areas.
According to experts, this is thanks to a large geomagnetic storm the world is experiencing this year.
In Cockfield, the aurora borealis was spotted by Carolyn Clark, who shared her images on Facebook.
Carolyn said: “It was truly awe inspiring, such an ethereal light, makes you feel so small in the universe when it puts on such a magical light show for you.
“The joys of no light pollution and the fabulous big skies of Suffolk.”
Christine Lang of Brandon took the photograph below from her garden, describing it as: “The most spectacular aurora I have ever seen.”
Bury St Edmunds
You can see more photos of the Northern Lights from across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, below