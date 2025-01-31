More than 60 young patients initially referred to the trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital have been treated elsewhere in the county in a bid to cut waiting times.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) said 68 paediatric urology patients have now been treated at Ipswich Hospital, which is run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

A spokesman for WSFT, which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital, said patients being referred to the department were experiencing long waits for a first appointment.

He said this was due to increased demand on the paediatric urology service and the impact of Covid-19, where the team were not able to see as many patients.

The spokesman explained that as part of the ongoing review of performance across the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (SNEE ICS), WSFT accepted ESNEFT’s offer to treat these patients.

He said: “This has enabled the waiting list at WSFT to be reduced and time to be seen from referral reduced to around four months, down from 10 months in May 2024.”

The collaboration between NHS trusts, which started in May 2024, has no predicted end date.

WSFT said it is committed to working collaboratively and the arrangement, regarding paediatric urology, will continue ‘for as long as ESNEFT are able to accommodate our patients’.

Paediatric urology services treat young patients with a wide range of conditions.

These include: kidney conditions, bladder conditions, genital conditions and urinary tract infections.

All paediatric urology patients referred by West Suffolk GPs are automatically referred to WSFT and given the choice of being treated by the trust or ESNEFT.

A second consultant, from Great Ormond Street Hospital, has been appointed in the department at Ipswich Hospital.

In November, WSFT started moving hundreds of orthopaedic procedures, including knee and hip replacements, to the new Essex and Suffolk Elective Orthopaedic Centre, in Colchester.

In papers released ahead of a trust board meeting, tomorrow, Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT, said it was ‘fantastic’ that the trust is now able to provide high-quality elective care at West Suffolk Hospital and the new facility.

Dr Cameron said: “This is supporting increased activity and has had a positive impact on our overall waiting list position in orthopaedics and will ensure our orthopaedic elective patients receive the care they need more quickly, so they can get back to their lives much sooner.”

In his update to the board Dr Cameron shared the following figures, relating to waiting lists across the whole the trust.

At the end of last month:

- 120 patients were waiting more than 65 weeks for treatment - 90 of these are capacity related.

-12 patients have had to wait over 78 weeks - this continues to reduce each month

Dr Cameron said the trust’s focus is now on reducing the number of patients waiting for more than 65 weeks.