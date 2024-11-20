HMP Highpoint now has a unique standing among UK prisons following the expansion of its rail training programme for prisoners.

The category C prison in Stradishall, near Haverhill and Newmarket had been working in partnership with skills development organisation, City & Guilds, to boost access to skills for prisoners.

And the advances made in its training programme was celebrated at an event held at Highpoint Rail training centre on November 13.

Steve Phillips, head of reducing reoffending at Highpoint Prison and Alex Pond, executive director of training at City & Guilds, with a plaque erected at the prison's Centre of Excellence. Picture: Contributed

Facilitated by City & Guilds Training, the programme equips prisoners with industry-standard rail infrastructure training, while guaranteeing them employment on release.

The event establishes Highpoint as a Centre of Excellence through its recruitment of suitable learners from prisons across the UK, who are able to transfer into HMP Highpoint and then revert back to their original prison to begin employment locally once released.

Its addition of overhead line and signal and telecoms training within prisons to its existing track engineering training makes Highpoint the only prison to offer this range of disciplines.

Overhead line equipment is used in the rail infrastructure training courses provided at HMP Highpoint. Picture: Contributed

Attending the event, Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds, said: “We’re delighted to introduce new training facilities which make this the most comprehensive and successful programme of its kind.

“We would also like to thank the organisations whose support has made these new training opportunities possible.

“The Highpoint Rail training programme is an innovative model which provides access to sustainable employment in the rail sector.

“The programme is part of City & Guilds’ commitment to boosting the economy through skills development - and improved opportunities for individuals, regardless of their background.”

HMP Highpoint. Picture: Mecha Morton

Since August 2022, 144 prisoners have started DfE bootcamp training at HMP Highpoint, with 81 per cent of those completing post-release training in employment six months later (including non-rail employment).

The event was attended by a range of employers, and recognised the support of companies including Keltbray, RT Infrastructure, who contributed funding and equipment

to deliver the new training pathways.

Key contributors included The Clothworkers’ Company, who donated £50,000 to fund Signalling and Telecoms training at Highpoint.

Othman, who joined the programme in September 2022 and now works on the Euston railway line, said: “Avoiding trouble and not reoffending comes down to job opportunities.

“Gaining the skills I needed to work on the railway gave me the opportunity to get straight into work after leaving prison. It minimised the possibility of me going back and re-offending, and I can’t see myself ever going back to my old lifestyle.”

Alex Pond, executive director of Training at City & Guilds, said: “The Highpoint training programme has proven to be a highly successful model in terms of meeting employer demand for skilled workers, while helping prisons to meet their targets in terms of reducing reoffending – and helping prisoners to transform their lives.

“There is huge potential to expand on these successes at scale within prisons across the UK.

“We are keen to explore ways that we can continue the success of this programme, and invite employers, organisations and policy makers to engage with us as we expand into new sectors.”

If you are interested in playing a part in the success of this programme, please contact us via cityandguildstraining.com