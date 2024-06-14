Everyone loves visiting a local café for a hot drink, a sweet treat and a chance to catch up with friends and family – but which coffee spot is the county's favourite?

SuffolkNews asked readers on social media to share their favourite café in Suffolk and we were overwhelmed with suggestions in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Ipswich and Sudbury.

We've narrowed down the list to the top 10 most suggested cafés and you can click on the poll below to vote for your favourite.

Our poll will be open for votes for two weeks until 8pm on Friday, June 28.

After asking our question online, it’s clear that Bay Tree Café in St John’s Street, Bury, is very popular among many readers.

Carrie Treneman said: “Bay Tree Café offers fantastic food and the staff are wonderful.

“I can’t recommend them enough as I have never had a bad time there.”

Another receiving a lot of love online is Victor Victoria in Palace Street, Newmarket, which has a second outlet in Sawston.

George William Topping said: “Without a shadow of a doubt its Victor Victoria.

“Superb pastries and cakes, fantastic fun staff, wonderful coffee and an amazing outside seating area – its a 10/10 every time for me.”

The Haven Garden Café in Camps Road, Haverhill, has also made it onto the list as the only charity-based café as it raises funds for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The results of the poll will be announced in a few weeks.