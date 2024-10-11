Drivers could face disruption as electric vehicle (EV) chargers are installed at car parks in two Suffolk towns.

The charging bays in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, will be part of a West Suffolk Council drive to improve the environment.

Work at The Guineas Shopping Centre car park in Newmarket will start on October 14.

The Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

The town centre car park will have a total of four dedicated EV charging bays located near to its entrance.

Two of these will replace those removed earlier in the year, from the multi-storey car park.

In Bury, work at the Parkway car park, close to Cineworld, will start on October 24.

EV charging bays will be installed in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The car park in Bury will also have four dedicated parking bays with EV chargers.

Residents on Chalk Road South will be contacted by UK Power Networks (UKPN) before work starts outlining any roadside disruption.

Any disruption is anticipated to be minimal and the road will remain open.

Cllr Gerald Kelly, cabinet member for governance, regulatory and environment at West Suffolk Council, said: “The new chargers are located near shopping centres to provide a convenient and efficient solution for those transitioning or who already own EVs to power their vehicles while visiting local businesses.

“This not only supports sustainable growth and the local economy but also a resilient environment.

“We are managing the works so that we can keep the car parks open throughout and disruption to a minimum.

“We appreciate the community's patience during the charger installation process.”