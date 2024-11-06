A hospice is hosting a series of events to remember loved ones who are no longer with us in the lead-up to the festive season.

Organised by St Nicholas Hospice Care, the Light Up a Life events provide residents in West Suffolk and Thetford with spaces to honour and remember family and friends who have died.

This year's events will take place in churches in Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury, Lavenham, and Thetford with an additional two services to be held at the charity’s hospice in Hardwick Lane, Bury.

The events across West Suffolk and Thetford offer residents a chance to honour their loved ones. Picture: iStock

Reverend Canon Sharon Connell, the hospice’s head of chaplaincy services, said: “We warmly invite the entire community to join us for our Light Up a Life remembrance events. These gatherings are open to everyone, whether they have a connection to the hospice or not.

“The festive season, while often filled with joy, can be an especially tough time for those who are grieving. Whether the loss is recent or occurred some time ago, this period can heighten feelings of sadness.

“Our events offer a space for reflection as we come together to remember those we miss. They also provide an opportunity to celebrate the special moments we shared with those important to us.”

The services will begin at the end of November and continue through December and attendees can request to have the name of their loved ones read aloud during the events.

A full list of the remembrance events can be seen below:

Sudbury: St Gregory’s Church – Sunday, 24 November, 3pm

Lavenham: St Peter and St Paul Parish Church – Tuesday, 26 November, 7pm

Bury St Edmunds: St Nicholas Hospice Care – Sunday, 1 December, 3pm

Thetford: Methodist Church – Thursday, 5 December, 7pm

Bury St Edmunds: St Mary’s Church – Sunday, 8 December, 4pm

Mildenhall: Kings Church – Tuesday, 10 December, 7pm

Newmarket: All Saints Church – Thursday, 12 December, 7pm

Haverhill: St Mary’s Church - Saturday ,14 December, 3pm

Bury St Edmunds: St Nicholas Hospice Care – Sunday, 15 December, 3pm

Other than at the two services at the charity’s hospice, there is no need to book or reserve a place and while the events are free to attend, donations to support the hospice’s work are appreciated.

For those unable to attend in person, the hospice also offers an online in-memory page, where you can make a dedication by visiting the website at stnicholashospice.org.uk/lightupalife.

This virtual act of remembrance is open to everyone, just like the in-person events.

