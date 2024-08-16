A celebration has been held to honour a farm foreman who has worked at the same farm for 60 years.

Terry Haylock, 82, of Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, started at McRae's Farms Ltd as a 22-year-old apprentice when he moved for the job from Great Massingham, Norfolk, in 1964 with his wife, Yvette, 81.

McRae's Farms, which is based in Norfolk but raises pigs and produces sugar beet and wheat across farms in Risby, Barrow and Saxham, is owned by Lord Patrick and Lady Kay Fisher of Kilverstone Hall and Terry has served the family over three generations.

Terry Haylock, centre, with Lord Patrick and Lady Kay Fisher of Kilverstone Hall. Picture: Submitted

He has two daughters, Tina and Diane, who were at a celebratory event on Saturday, August 3 to honour their father’s long-standing employment.

Tina said: “You don’t really hear about people working in the same place for such a long time nowadays.

“Dad loves it, it’s all he’s ever known and farming is in his blood.

“He still enjoys it after all these years and that’s why he’s still working, at least three days a week, even at 82.

“It keeps him busy and I think it keeps him young - we’re all just really proud of him.”

Over the past six decades, Terry has seen significant technological advancements in agriculture, transitioning from hands-on fieldwork to now handling much of his tasks from a desk and computer.

The company once operated six or seven combines, but thanks to modern advancements, they now require just one to complete the harvest in about three days.

Terry has been involved in in various projects with the company, including attempts to establish a vineyard, an apple orchard, and experiments with farming chamomile and peppermint oil.

Lady Fisher recalled being a child when Terry first arrived to work on the farm.

“I sort of grew up with Terry,” she said. “One of his first jobs was clearing out the grain silo in the searing heat and I remember thinking ‘surely he can’t keep this up for too long’ - but obviously I was quite wrong about that.

“He went on to become the farm foreman and over the years worked from grandmother, then my aunt, then for ourselves and our wider family, and now my son.

“He’s a national treasure, really. He’s been very loyal and I hope we have looked after him just as well as he’s looked after us.”