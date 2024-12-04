On Thursday evening we set off on an after-school adventure, drawn by colourful lights to Cambridge, like moths to a bulb.

Wrapped up warm, we headed to Bury St Edmunds Railway Station to board the train for the preview night of Cambridge Botanic Lights.

Following the success of last year’s first ever lights trail in Cambridge University Botanic Garden, this year it is back.

Having previously enjoyed the lights trail at the National Trust’s Ickworth, near Bury St Edmunds, in 2022, I had been on the lookout for something similar to take my children to.

There is almost something otherworldly about being in nature after dark and the way lights can transform and accentuate a beautiful landscape is captivating.

After weighing up the Newmarket Road park and ride versus getting the train, we chose the train, mainly because the garden has a Station Road gate.

However, for the preview night, this was closed so we walked around the perimeter to access the Brookside gate.

The organisers have confirmed that on the nights open to the public, which started on Friday, November 29, both gates will be open and people can join the 1.7km (one mile) circular route at either point.

Having only been to Cambridge University Botanic Garden in the daytime before, I had an open mind about what the lights trail would have in store.

Of course, the garden would be lit up, and you hope the experience will be enchanting, but would there be music? Any surprises? We were about to find out.

Welcomed with a goodie bag containing hand warmers, a route map, a hot chocolate stick and two free drink vouchers, my girls, aged seven and nine, and I set off.

Stunning trees lit up in purple, red, turquoise and blue drew us into the garden, which holds a collection of over 8,000 plant species from all over the world.

Music with the light installations enhanced the magical atmosphere, with the lights dancing in rhythm.

We came across giant water lily lanterns on the lake - one of the many spots for a perfect photo opportunity.

Soon after, we arrived at the fountain, with lights sparkling in the water and a backdrop of red trees leaping out of the darkness.

The well-signposted route then took us to a special projection onto Cory Lodge highlighting the story of the garden’s founder, John Stevens Henslow, and his relationship with his most famous student, Charles Darwin.

Art installations such as this featured around the whole route, bringing thought-provoking points of interest to the trail.

Further along, in the old pinetum, which has some of the oldest trees in the garden, twinkling lights over the path were, to us, fairies.

One of our favourite parts of the experience was the magical woodland fairy walk, complete with charming projections of fairies amongst the trees.

In total, the route only took us about one hour, manageable on even the coldest evening, and it was full of enchanting and immersive experiences.

There are not one, but two cafe pitstops - the main cafe and then a pop-up cafe further along - ensuring a hot drink to warm cold hands.

I found the garden to be easily-accessible from Bury St Edmunds by train and perfectly-manageable for an after-school visit.

Cambridge Botanic Lights was a thoughtfully-created and enjoyable event, bringing an extra sprinkling of magic to the season.

♦ Cambridge Botanic Lights takes place Thursdays to Sundays until December 21. For information on ticket prices, see the website.