The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards were announced last night at a gala evening.

The prestigious awards, now its 13th year, was held at The Apex in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.

More than 250 people gathered to see the 13 winners announced at the black-tie evening.

All the winners at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Pictures: Mark Westley

The West Suffolk Business Awards has now become one of the leading business calendar events in the region.

Judges received more than 200 nominations this year before selecting the winners - and also those highly commended,

There were 13 categories in total and for the first time, the Lifetime Achievement Award was chosen by public nomination.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 at The Apex. Picture: Mark Westley

It was also the first time awards has linked with a charity partner. Suffolk Mind was chosen for its valuable work in the field of mental health with funds being raised on the night.

The awards, which ran from 6pm till gone midnight, including after-drinks, was hosted by the second year running by ITV News Anglia presenter, Becky Jago.

Speakers on the night included Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer at Iliffe Media, Indy Wijenayaka, portfolio holder for growth at West Suffolk Council, and Dr Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

Dr Prinsley regaled the guests with tales of his time in Parliament so far and championed the West Suffolk Business community.

Guests gather for a drinks reception before the event

Jon Neal, CEO, Suffolk Mind, also thanked guests and told of the work of Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health across the county in all fields, including the business world.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice generously supported the drinks reception and a prior networking event for all nominees and sponsors before the awards evening itself.

Entertainment was in the form of a stunning performance of Phanton of the Opera, and the event was compered by Rodger Oatley, master of ceremonies.

Dr Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, regaled the audience with tales of Parliament

Guests enjoyed a three course meal, entertainment and the award ceremony

Encore entertainment

Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer, Iliffe Media, Anglia TV’s Becky Jago and Barry Peters, editor Bury Free Press

Guests enjoying the evening

The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year, sponsored by WS Training

Apprentice of the Year: Tatiana Feriancova from Treatt Plc

Winner: Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc, Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: Naomi Halls: Videndum Production Solutions, Bury St Edmunds

Freelancer of the Year, sponsored by @inc

Freelancer of the Year: A Girl’s Best Friend takes the Freelancer of the Year

Winner: A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty services, Haverhill

Highly commended: Calatech: Mobile phones and refurbished electronics, Haverhill

Employee of the Year, sponsored by West Suffolk College

Employee of the Year: Amy Corcoran from Tool Box Marketing

Winner: Amy Corcoran: Toolbox Marketing, marketing services, Bardwell

Contribution to the Community, sponsored by Whitings LLP

Contribution to the Community award: Lake Avenue Store and Post Office

Winner: Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: Still Good Food: Food charity, Bury St Edmunds

Customer Service, sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds BID

Customer Service award: The Wine Cellar

Winner: The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury St Edmunds

Green/Environment Award, sponsored by arc Shopping Centre

Green/Environment Award: Still Good Food

Winner: Still Good Food: Food charity, Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: Eastern Education Group/West Suffolk College: Education providers, Bury St Edmunds

The West Suffolk Award for Innovation, sponsored by TREATT Plc

West Suffolk Award for Innovation: Guardtech Group

Winner: Guardtech Group: Cleanroom solutions, Haverhill

Investing in West Suffolk, sponsored by West Suffolk Council

Investing in West Suffolk: Claydon Drills

Winner: Claydon Drill: Farm machinery manufacturer, Wickhambrook

Highly commended: Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St Edmunds

Business Leader, sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors

Business Leader of the Year: Dr Nikos Savvas, Eastern Education Group. Pictured is Phil Stittle, West Suffolk College business director, who collected the award on behalf of Dr Savvas

Winner: Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern Education Group inc West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing Services, Bardwell

Best New Start-Up, sponsored by MENTA

Best New-Start Up: Craig Richardson Funeral Celebrant

Winner: Craig Richardson Funeral Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid training, Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year (Small), sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Business of the Year (Small): AWM Ltd

Winner: AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions, Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: Depden Care Farm: Therapy, education, training, Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year(Medium/Large), sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Business of the Year (Medium/Large): Lark Technology Group

Winner: Lark Technology Group Ltd: Industrial control and safety systems, Woolpit

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Jaynic

Lifetime Achievement: Former CEO Treatt Plc, Daemmon Reeve. Chloe Ludkin, communications and engagement executive, collected the award on Mr Reeve’s behalf

Winner: Daemmon Reeve, former CEO, Treatt Plc

Mr Reeve couldn’t make the event itself but kindly joined by video link, praising the West Suffolk Business community.

There will be a full report and more pictures next Friday’s Bury Free Press.

We will also be running a series of video interviews with each of the winners over the coming days on Suffolk News

