Winners of the West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 announced at gala evening in Bury St Edmunds
The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards were announced last night at a gala evening.
The prestigious awards, now its 13th year, was held at The Apex in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.
More than 250 people gathered to see the 13 winners announced at the black-tie evening.
The West Suffolk Business Awards has now become one of the leading business calendar events in the region.
Judges received more than 200 nominations this year before selecting the winners - and also those highly commended,
There were 13 categories in total and for the first time, the Lifetime Achievement Award was chosen by public nomination.
It was also the first time awards has linked with a charity partner. Suffolk Mind was chosen for its valuable work in the field of mental health with funds being raised on the night.
The awards, which ran from 6pm till gone midnight, including after-drinks, was hosted by the second year running by ITV News Anglia presenter, Becky Jago.
Speakers on the night included Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer at Iliffe Media, Indy Wijenayaka, portfolio holder for growth at West Suffolk Council, and Dr Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.
Dr Prinsley regaled the guests with tales of his time in Parliament so far and championed the West Suffolk Business community.
Jon Neal, CEO, Suffolk Mind, also thanked guests and told of the work of Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health across the county in all fields, including the business world.
Thomas Ridley Foodservice generously supported the drinks reception and a prior networking event for all nominees and sponsors before the awards evening itself.
Entertainment was in the form of a stunning performance of Phanton of the Opera, and the event was compered by Rodger Oatley, master of ceremonies.
The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year, sponsored by WS Training
Winner: Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc, Bury St Edmunds
Highly commended: Naomi Halls: Videndum Production Solutions, Bury St Edmunds
Freelancer of the Year, sponsored by @inc
Winner: A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty services, Haverhill
Highly commended: Calatech: Mobile phones and refurbished electronics, Haverhill
Employee of the Year, sponsored by West Suffolk College
Winner: Amy Corcoran: Toolbox Marketing, marketing services, Bardwell
Contribution to the Community, sponsored by Whitings LLP
Winner: Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St Edmunds
Highly commended: Still Good Food: Food charity, Bury St Edmunds
Customer Service, sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds BID
Winner: The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury St Edmunds
Green/Environment Award, sponsored by arc Shopping Centre
Winner: Still Good Food: Food charity, Bury St Edmunds
Highly commended: Eastern Education Group/West Suffolk College: Education providers, Bury St Edmunds
The West Suffolk Award for Innovation, sponsored by TREATT Plc
Winner: Guardtech Group: Cleanroom solutions, Haverhill
Investing in West Suffolk, sponsored by West Suffolk Council
Winner: Claydon Drill: Farm machinery manufacturer, Wickhambrook
Highly commended: Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St Edmunds
Business Leader, sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors
Winner: Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern Education Group inc West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds
Highly commended: Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing Services, Bardwell
Best New Start-Up, sponsored by MENTA
Winner: Craig Richardson Funeral Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St Edmunds
Highly commended: Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid training, Bury St Edmunds
Business of the Year (Small), sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce
Winner: AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions, Bury St Edmunds
Highly commended: Depden Care Farm: Therapy, education, training, Bury St Edmunds
Business of the Year(Medium/Large), sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce
Winner: Lark Technology Group Ltd: Industrial control and safety systems, Woolpit
Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Jaynic
Winner: Daemmon Reeve, former CEO, Treatt Plc
Mr Reeve couldn’t make the event itself but kindly joined by video link, praising the West Suffolk Business community.
There will be a full report and more pictures next Friday’s Bury Free Press.
We will also be running a series of video interviews with each of the winners over the coming days on Suffolk News
