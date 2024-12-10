A woman was taken to hospital after she was rescued from a house fire in a village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.56pm yesterday to the incident in The Street, Barrow.

The blaze had broken out in a ground floor bedroom at the back of the property.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.56pm yesterday to the incident in The Street, Barrow. Picture: iStock

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment and using two hose reel jets extinguished the fire.

A woman in the property was rescued and left with the ambulance service for treatment.

Four fire engines attended, two from Bury St Edmunds and two from Newmarket.

The incident was dealt with by 8.45pm.

The ambulance service sent an ambulance, a paramedic car and the BASICS paramedic car.

The woman was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care.