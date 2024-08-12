Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Two-car crash on B1063 in Ousden, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, sees woman taken to hospital and male arrested

By Paul Derrick
Published: 09:44, 12 August 2024

A woman was taken to hospital and a male arrested after a two-car crash in a village last night.

Suffolk Police was alerted at 8.13pm to the incident on the B1063 in Ousden.

A spokesperson said a woman was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for scans due to a suspected neck sprain.

Suffolk Police was alerted at 8.13pm to the incident on the B1063 in Ousden. Picture: Google and istock
A male driver was arrested suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and was released under investigation.

An investigation is under way.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called but no action was required on arrival.

