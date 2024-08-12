A woman was taken to hospital and a male arrested after a two-car crash in a village last night.

Suffolk Police was alerted at 8.13pm to the incident on the B1063 in Ousden.

A spokesperson said a woman was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for scans due to a suspected neck sprain.

A male driver was arrested suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and was released under investigation.

An investigation is under way.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called but no action was required on arrival.



