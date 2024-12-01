A mother has said she never thought she would have to bury her child for a third time – and she suspects it may not be the last.

June Dunn, formerly of Hargrave, near Bury St Edmunds, reburied her 12-year-old son Ben Mallia at Bury Cemetery on Monday in what she described as a ‘very dignified and very peaceful’ ceremony.

June, 65, was returning her son’s DNA to him after ‘out of the blue’ it turned out Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, in London, had been storing his samples – June said without her permission.

June Dunn spoke of a ‘very emotional’ ceremony on Monday for Ben’s third burial. Picture: Mark Westley

A heart wreath for Ben's service at Bury St Edmunds Cemetery. Picture: Supplied

She said the DNA reunited with Ben was six vials of skin and blood.

Speaking of the ‘very emotional’ reburial, June said she was able to carry the little casket in her arms and place it in the ground.

“Twenty-seven years after he died, I’m holding parts of my son. That’s really heart-wrenching,” she said. “You don’t expect to have to bury your child three times.”

Ben Mallia was aged 12 when he died. Picture: Supplied by family

The ceremony involved a blessing by a priest. Flowers – including a single rose by June – were placed on Ben’s grave.

June has been on a quest to uncover the truth about what happened to Ben’s body after he died in August 1997.

He had a rare brain disease called DRPLA and died of bilateral bronchopneumonia.

In 1999, 18 months after Ben’s death, June learned organs – including his brain – had been taken after his death, without permission.

This year June, who now lives in Cambridgeshire, made contact with each hospital that had looked after her son to check what medical information or human material they had on him.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust apologised to Ben’s family for any distress that might have been caused.

June Dunn suspects this may not be the last time she has buried her son Ben. Picture: Mark Westley

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We recognise how difficult the circumstances are when a child dies. We will work with Ben’s family to address any concerns.”

However, when asked whether she thought this would be the last time she would bury Ben, June said: “It’s not looking that way.”

She could not provide details, but June spoke of developments with other hospitals she says have Ben’s DNA.

In terms of what drives her, she said: “Even though he’s passed, I’m still his mum. He existed. I’m living proof he was here.”