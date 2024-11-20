Here are all the best pictures from Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s double success at the Greene King IPA Haberden last month after a Women’s and Girl’s derby day.

Both the first team and the Vixens Under-16s hosted Sudbury on the main pitch.

The Women’s I dispatched of their visiting local rivals 34-12, which saw them extend their lead at the top of the Women's Championship Midlands 2 standings to six points.

Bury Women’s players celebrate a try against Sudbury. Pictures: Mecha Morton

Entry was free for all supporters and the stands were packed for the bumper occasion.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We more than played their part in what was an absolute classic at The Haberden.

“Women's rugby in the region is in a very good place and this showcase was absolute testament to that.”

Bury manager Liam Leeson

Earlier in the day, the Vixens Under-16s ran out 42-19 winners to complete a derby double.

The first team followed the result with a 42-29 defeat to Shelford Ladies in the Women’s Intermediate Cup.

However, the Women’s I bounced back on November 10 at home to Sutton Coldfield Ladies, triumphing with a 24-15 victory to secure top spot in the league.

I Smith (B)

C Higgins (B)

S John (B)

S Edhouse (B)

They face Hitchin Ladies on Sunday who currently only sit on two points after three games, with Bury looking to add to their points total of 21 so far this season.