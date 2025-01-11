Walsham-le-Willows’ last 32 Isuzu FA Vase tie is among a raft of postponements - along with Bury Town and Ipswich Wanderers - as the county woke up to frozen pitches once again.

The Willows were due to host Kent-based Whitstable Town in the fourth round at 3pm but made a call yesterday afternoon to save the chance of an unnecessary journey for their visitors.

The village club posted a picture on their X account to show the lengths they had gone to with covering areas of the pitch, but in the end they had to accept defeat.

Walsham-le-Willows had covered parts of their Summer Road pitch ahead of their scheduled FA Vase tie with Whitstable Town, but it did not prove to be enough Picture: Walsham-le-Willows FC

It has been confirmed the tie, which was expected to draw a large crowd with Whistable said to be set to bring around 150 fans up to Suffolk, will be rescheduled for next Saturday.

Among the other early postponements, ahead of many others being set to hold pitch inspections this morning, was Ipswich Wanderers’ home game with Cambridge City in the Isthmian League and Debenham LC’s home SIL Senior Division game with Wickham Market.

Isthmian League North Division leaders Bury Town - who assumed control at the top of the table after beating Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday in a top-two clash - held their inspection ahead of the scheduled visit of mid-table Maldon & Tiptree at 10.30am, confirming by 11am that it was off.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED: Today’s home @IsthmianLeague match with @MaldonTiptreeFC has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Getaway Cars Stadium and will be rearranged for a new date. pic.twitter.com/ZbZZls95gw — Bury Town FC (@BuryTownFC) January 11, 2025

It’s Matchday, and yes we’re on! 💪



Come on you Swifts!



🆚 @Felixseasiders

🗓️ Saturday 11th January

⏰ 3pm KO

🏟️ First Call Community Stadium

📍 CM9 8FJ

🏆 Isthmian North

🎟️ £10 adults, £5 concessions, £2 U18s

🗞️ Programmes £2#Swifts pic.twitter.com/keR93yn924 — Heybridge Swifts FC (@officialswifts) January 11, 2025

Cole Skuse’s side could end the day back below Felixstowe in the table with Heybridge Swifts confirming they are se to go ahead with hosting The Seasiders, who are three points below Bury but with a better goal difference.

Elsewhere in the division, Newmarket Town’s trip to Gorleston is off but Mildenhall Town are set to go ahead at Haringey Borough.

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, AFC Sudbury’s trip to Stratofrd Town has been postponed but, as of 12pm, Leiston are set to host St Ives Town while Lowestoft Town are still on at Biggleswade Town.

At Step 2, Needham Market find themselves without a game for the second weekend running as their trip to Brackley Town has been postponed.

All fixtures in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Divison have been called off but second bottom Neehdam Market Reserves, who play on a 3G pitch at Bloomfields, are set to go ahead in the First Division North against second-placed Harwich & Parkeston (3pm). The only other surviving fixture in the North is Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers versus Wivenhoe Town.