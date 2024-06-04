Bury Town have announced the date for their annual Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy fixture with Ipswich Town as well as six other pre-season friendlies.

The OCS Ram Meadow Stadium will host the Blues’ Under-21s on Saturday, July 27 (3pm) for the match dedicated to the former Ipswich Town Supporters Club chairman and Bury Town PA announcer, who died aged 53 in October 2022 from a brain tumour.

But Cole Skuse’s outfit, who finished second in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division last season, will begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Division One side Stanton on Saturday, July 6 (3pm) before visiting lower-league Ely City on Saturday, July 13 (3pm) – who ply their trade in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Ipswich Town Under-21s won 3-0 in last year’s Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy. Picture: Mecha Morton

Higher-league King's Lynn Town, from the Vanarama National League North, visit Bury on Tuesday, July 16 (7.30pm) ahead of a quick turnaround on Friday, July 19 (7.45pm) when Skuse’s side travel another Premier Division team in Walsham-le-Willows.

Following the memorial match, Bury will host local rivals and higher-league outfit AFC Sudbury on Tuesday, July 30 (7.45pm), which will offer a first taste of ‘the A134 derby’ for both Sudbury boss Marc Abbott and Skuse.

Bury’s final pre-season match will see them welcome higher-league Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side Leiston to Ram Meadow on Friday, August 2 (7.45pm).

Bury Town’s full pre-season schedule:

Saturday, July 6 – Stanton FC (A) – (3pm)

Saturday, July 13 - Ely City (A) - (3pm)

Tuesday, July 16 - King's Lynn Town (H) - KO (7.30pm)

Friday, July 19 - Walsham-Le-Willows (A) (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 27 - Ipswich Town U21's (H) (3pm) (Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy)

Tuesday, July 30 - AFC Sudbury (H) - (7.45pm)

Friday, August 2 - Leiston (H) (7.45pm)