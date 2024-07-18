Alex Maynard returns to the Suffolk side for Sunday’s NCCA Showcase match versus neighbours Essex.

The Bury St Edmunds opening bat, who was a regular in Suffolk’s white-ball side this season, is recalled for the match at Woolpit CC (11am).

Ollie Burle of Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC is also included in a 12-man squad, while opening bowler Matt Wareing drops out from the side that drew away to Buckinghamshire in their opening NCCA Championship match of the season.

Alex Maynard, who returns to the Suffolk side for Sunday’s NCCA Showcase match versus Essex. Picture: Nick Garnham

Suffolk go into the match off the back of an encouraging performance against the reigning champions at Tring Park CC, where heavy rain on the third afternoon ended any realistic possibility of securing victory.

Suffolk head coach Adam Mansfield said: “We played really well over the three days, and we were in a really good position on day three, but unfortunately the rain put an end to what would have been a good finish.

“The players can take great confidence from the way they played and went about their business.

“It was nice to see a few of them score some runs and take wickets and hopefully they can do similar on Sunday.”

Suffolk will return to white-ball action for the final time this season on Sunday just three weeks after losing to Cambridgeshire in the quarter-finals of this season’s NCCA Trophy.

Mansfield said: “At times, we played some really good cricket during the NCCA Trophy campaign, and we'll most definitely have to be at our best on Sunday.

“Sunday will be a great opportunity for the players to test themselves against what I believe is one of the best counties in the country. There should be a big crowd and I hope the players can perform like I know they can.

“Hopefully, a good performance can give the players lots of confidence, and we can go into our remaining Championship fixtures with high hopes.”

Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing against Suffolk. Games against the National Counties are always keenly fought and brilliant to watch.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to play them, and they don’t come along very often, so we’re relishing the occasion. It’s also a good chance for them to showcase how talented they are.”

Essex have yet to confirm their matchday squad.

Suffolk squad: Alex Maynard, Jack Beaumont, Darren Ironside, George Rhodes, Alex Oxley, Ben Parker, Josh Cantrell, Jacob Marston, Tom Harper, Dan Shanks, Raj Singh, Ollie Burle.

Tickets are still available via the Suffolk Cricket website and Woolpit CC Facebook page. Admission will be available on the day.