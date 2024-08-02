Bury St Edmunds have made three new additions to their side, including experience from abroad, as director of rugby Jacob Ford comments on how preparations for the new National League 2 East campaign are unfolding.

The Wolfpack have added New Zealand-born ball-playing centre Kegan Christian-Goss to their squad from Italian side Calvisano.

“He offers something a little bit different within the group, with playing experiences back home in New Zealand, playing for the Turbos in the NPC, and he was part of the Hurricanes youth set-up in Otago as well,” said Ford.

Introducing Kegan Christian-Goss, the newest addition to our Wolfpack family!



Joining us all the way from Calvisano, Italy, Kegan is a ball-playing centre who can dominate as both inside and outside centre. He's previously played for Turbos in the NPC and Otago B.

“He can play both inside and outside centre and we’re looking forward to getting him out there.”

Bury have also welcomed fly half Matt Riddington to their side from National 1 outfit Bishops Stortford. Riddington, who has previously played in the Championship, is a student at Cambridge University and will be studying there for another year while plying his trade for the Greene King IPA Haberden side.

“He’s got great experience in a position where you need it,” said Ford. “You need that leadership there, you need someone to get you around the pitch and whatnot. We’re looking forward to him bringing the group together and hopefully putting a print on how we play.”

Introducing our new player, Matt Riddington!



Matt joins us from Cambridge Uni and previously played fly half for Bishops Stortford in National 1. Matt also has had experience playing in the Championship and will bring some experience and leadership to the play making role.

And former Plymouth and Chinnor back-three player Aidan Shortall has also joined Bury. As well as arriving with National League experience, Shortall has played for Young Munster in Ireland and UWA Rugby Club in Australia.

Speaking on the signing of Shortall, Ford said: “There’s a lot of kicking in this league and for him, at full-back, to control the kicking field, where we are on the pitch, he’ll have a big part to play – also in our attack as well.

“Again, he’s got some great experiences, playing for those two National 1 teams but also he’s had months in the last year in Ireland, so we’re looking forward to getting him over.”

Shortall is expected to team up with the group on August 12, much like a lot of Bury’s new arrivals, but this does not concern Ford.

New signing Aidan Shortall has played national 1 rugby for Plymouth and Chinnor and recently played for Young Munster and UWA Rugby Club. He's a back three player, with full back as his preferred position.

“We’ve still got a few lads to come in, a couple are arriving after the Shoot Shield season,” he said.

“The playing group probably won’t be together until the middle of August, which is fine, we knew that was probably going to be the case, but the group that we’ve got at the minute are working hard.”

Bury’s campaign begins on Saturday, September 7 at Westcombe Park (3pm).