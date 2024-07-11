Bury St Edmunds have added three new additions to their group including a former youth international and a returning player, as director of rugby Jacob Ford stated that he is pleased with the balance of ‘energy’ and ‘experience’ in his squad.

Ford previously revealed that his new-look side will include ‘around 18’ incomings as the Greene King IPA Haberden outfit prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 National League 2 East campaign.

Versatile Gabe Jones has joined the Wolfpack from Brunel University and comes with international experience. The fly-half and full-back has represented Scotland at Under-20 level and has also trained with the Team GB Sevens side.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝟭 𝗚𝗔𝗕𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦



— Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 9, 2024

“He’s got a lot of different experience and he can play in multiple different positions which is great for us, in terms of having that versatility and options,” said Ford, who coached Bury to a sixth-placed finish last term.

“He’s still hungry and eager to compete and develop. That helps the training environment and for the squad ethos that we want to create.

“He’s started really well and we’re glad to have him in board.”

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝟮 𝗘𝗨𝗔𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗦



#Rugby #Nat2E #OneClub #BSERugby pic.twitter.com/ClAbMwW4C0 — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 10, 2024

As well as Jones, Bury have also completed the signing of Euan Rees from Shelford – who was a standout player for the Regional 1 South East outfit last season.

Rees, who can play centre, wing and full-back, arrives at the Haberden alongside a fly-half who is returning to the club, in Jack Johnson.

Johnson comes back to Bury following time with the British Army and he recently started against the Navy in a match at Twickenham.

Speaking on his return, Ford said: “It’s massively important that we can attract JJ (Johnson) back.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝟯 𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗡



— Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 11, 2024

“He’s developed a lot over the last couple of years. He’s bringing that different level of experience coming in, as well as knowing the club and a few of the boys already which helps.

“That was an easy one for us, we wanted him back and we’re grateful that he has come back.”

On Rees’ arrival, Ford said: “I’m pleased to bring him in because he offers something different in the back three that we’ve probably not had.

Jack Johnson playing for Bury in 2018. Picture: Mecha Morton

“He’s a great athlete and we could do with having that, but it’s a great opportunity for him to test himself at a higher level and be involved in a team that can hopefully give him good opportunities around the park.”

Ford has been impressed with the ‘energy’ and ‘keenness to learn’ from his new signings in training, as the club have shown they can pull some top-drawer additions into the club.

“I like working with aspiring, young athletes who still want to reach their potential, and hopefully we can have a part to play in that, in terms of the training environment that we create and the squad talent that we have around us.

Jacob Ford coached Bury to a sixth-placed finish last term. Picture: Mark Westley

“But also, it’s about having a balance within the squad. You need experience in this league, but you also need lads driving the energy in training and gameplay as well, which these lads can bring us.”