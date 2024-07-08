Cornard United to host Hadleigh United in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division return as opening fixtures released
The opening fixtures for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and First Division North 2024/25 campaigns have been announced, as Cornard United will have to wait until Tuesday, July 30 before they mark their return to the Premier Division.
Gary Monti’s side stunned the First Division North last season with a 12-game unbeaten run to claim the final play-off spot, before they defeated Framlingham Town and then Holland FC to secure a spot in the Premier Division for the first time in 28 years.
The Ards will host Hadleigh United in their curtain-raiser, following the start of the season on Saturday, July 27, which will see Thetford Town look to show they have not suffered a hangover from their play-off drama last term when they visit Brantham Athletic, while Long Melford will travel to newly-promoted Great Yarmouth Town.
Liam Scopes will take charge of his fist Hadleigh match at home to Dereham Town – who finished fifth last term – as Ely City make the trip to Kirkley & Pakefield.
Meanwhile, Walsham-le-Willows, who have retained the services of management duo Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard, will visit Heacham in their curtain-raiser, and Soham Town Rangers and Harleston Town will go head-to-head in their opening game at Julius Martin Lane.
In the First Division North, AFC Sudbuiry Reserves will get their campaign under way with the visit of FC Peterbrough, while Diss Town, who recently announced the signing of striker Liam Jackson from Sheringham, host last season’s fourth-placed side Stanway Pegasus.
Newly-promoted Gorleston Reserves, who won the Fosters Solicitors Anglian Combination Premier Division last term, will be the first test for Haverhill Rovers, as they host Ben Cowling’s side, and Harry Zachariou’s new-look Haverhill Borough outfit will welcome Whittlesey Athletic to The New Croft.
Needham Market Reserves will welcome Holbeach United in their opening game. The Marketmen have reverted back to being a ‘Reserves’ side as Needham will field an Under-23s team in the Thurlow Nunn U23s League.
Elsewhere, Framlingham Town – following their play-off heartbreak last term in their semi-final defeat to Cornard – will visit Swaffham Town.
Other early fixtures for both the Premier Division and First Division North can be found below:
Saturday, July 27
Premier Division
Brantham Athletic v. Thetford Town
Great Yarmouth Town v. Long Melford
Hadleigh United v. Dereham Town
Kirkley & Pakefield v. Ely City
Heacham v. Walsham-le-Willows
Mulbarton Wanderers v. Woodbridge Town
Soham Town Rangers v. Harleston Town
First Division North
AFC Sudbury Reserves v. FC Peterborough
Diss Town v. Stanway Pegasus
FC Parson Drove v. Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers
Gorleston Reserves v. Haverhill Rovers
Haverhill Borough v. Whittlesey Athletic
Needham Market Reserves v. Holbeach United
Pinchbeck United v. Wivenhoe Town
Swaffham Town v. Framlingham Town
Tuesday, July 30
Premier Division
Cornard United v. Hadleigh United
Dereham Town v. Mulbarton Wanderers
Ely City v. Downham Town
Fakenham Town v. Heacham
Lakenheath v. Soham Town Rangers
Long Melford v. Brantham Athletic
Thetford Town v. Great Yarmouth Town
Walsham le Willows v. Harleston Town
Woodbridge Town v. Kirkley & Pakefield
First Division North
Diss Town v. Leiston Under 23s
Holland v. Needham Market Reserves
Swaffham Town v. Holbeach United
Wivenhoe Town v. Harwich & Parkeston
Wednesday, July 31
First Division North
Gorleston Reserves v. Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers
Stanway Pegasus v. Haverhill Borough
Whittlesey Athletic v. FC Peterborough
Saturday, August 3
First Division North
AFC Sudbury Reserves v. Gorleston Reserves
Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers v. Haverhill Rovers
FC Peterborough v. Holland
Harwich & Parkeston v. Diss Town
Holbeach United v. Framlingham Town
Leiston Under 23s v. Haverhill Borough
Needham Market Reserves v. Swaffham Town
Stanway Pegasus v. Pinchbeck United
Whittlesey Athletic v. Whitton United
Wivenhoe Town v. FC Parson Drove
Tuesday, August 6
Premier Division
Mulbarton Wanderers v. Lakenheath
Stowmarket Town v. Cornard United
First Division North
Harwich & Parkeston v. Holland
Leiston Under 23s v. Framlingham Town