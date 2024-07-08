The opening fixtures for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and First Division North 2024/25 campaigns have been announced, as Cornard United will have to wait until Tuesday, July 30 before they mark their return to the Premier Division.

Gary Monti’s side stunned the First Division North last season with a 12-game unbeaten run to claim the final play-off spot, before they defeated Framlingham Town and then Holland FC to secure a spot in the Premier Division for the first time in 28 years.

The Ards will host Hadleigh United in their curtain-raiser, following the start of the season on Saturday, July 27, which will see Thetford Town look to show they have not suffered a hangover from their play-off drama last term when they visit Brantham Athletic, while Long Melford will travel to newly-promoted Great Yarmouth Town.

Cornard defeated Framlingham Town in their play-off semi-final last term. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Liam Scopes will take charge of his fist Hadleigh match at home to Dereham Town – who finished fifth last term – as Ely City make the trip to Kirkley & Pakefield.

Meanwhile, Walsham-le-Willows, who have retained the services of management duo Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard, will visit Heacham in their curtain-raiser, and Soham Town Rangers and Harleston Town will go head-to-head in their opening game at Julius Martin Lane.

In the First Division North, AFC Sudbuiry Reserves will get their campaign under way with the visit of FC Peterbrough, while Diss Town, who recently announced the signing of striker Liam Jackson from Sheringham, host last season’s fourth-placed side Stanway Pegasus.

Walsham-le-Wilows will visit Heacham on Saturday, July 27. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Newly-promoted Gorleston Reserves, who won the Fosters Solicitors Anglian Combination Premier Division last term, will be the first test for Haverhill Rovers, as they host Ben Cowling’s side, and Harry Zachariou’s new-look Haverhill Borough outfit will welcome Whittlesey Athletic to The New Croft.

Needham Market Reserves will welcome Holbeach United in their opening game. The Marketmen have reverted back to being a ‘Reserves’ side as Needham will field an Under-23s team in the Thurlow Nunn U23s League.

Elsewhere, Framlingham Town – following their play-off heartbreak last term in their semi-final defeat to Cornard – will visit Swaffham Town.

Other early fixtures for both the Premier Division and First Division North can be found below:

Haverhill Rovers will travel to newly-promoted Gorleston Reserves in their opening match.Picture: Mecha Morton

Saturday, July 27

Premier Division

Brantham Athletic v. Thetford Town

Great Yarmouth Town v. Long Melford

Hadleigh United v. Dereham Town

Kirkley & Pakefield v. Ely City

Heacham v. Walsham-le-Willows

Mulbarton Wanderers v. Woodbridge Town

Soham Town Rangers v. Harleston Town

First Division North

AFC Sudbury Reserves v. FC Peterborough

Diss Town v. Stanway Pegasus

FC Parson Drove v. Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers

Gorleston Reserves v. Haverhill Rovers

Haverhill Borough v. Whittlesey Athletic

Needham Market Reserves v. Holbeach United

Pinchbeck United v. Wivenhoe Town

Swaffham Town v. Framlingham Town

Tuesday, July 30

Premier Division

Cornard United v. Hadleigh United

Dereham Town v. Mulbarton Wanderers

Ely City v. Downham Town

Fakenham Town v. Heacham

Lakenheath v. Soham Town Rangers

Long Melford v. Brantham Athletic

Thetford Town v. Great Yarmouth Town

Walsham le Willows v. Harleston Town

Woodbridge Town v. Kirkley & Pakefield

First Division North

Diss Town v. Leiston Under 23s

Holland v. Needham Market Reserves

Swaffham Town v. Holbeach United

Wivenhoe Town v. Harwich & Parkeston

Wednesday, July 31

First Division North

Gorleston Reserves v. Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers

Stanway Pegasus v. Haverhill Borough

Whittlesey Athletic v. FC Peterborough

Saturday, August 3

First Division North

AFC Sudbury Reserves v. Gorleston Reserves

Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers v. Haverhill Rovers

FC Peterborough v. Holland

Harwich & Parkeston v. Diss Town

Holbeach United v. Framlingham Town

Leiston Under 23s v. Haverhill Borough

Needham Market Reserves v. Swaffham Town

Stanway Pegasus v. Pinchbeck United

Whittlesey Athletic v. Whitton United

Wivenhoe Town v. FC Parson Drove

Tuesday, August 6

Premier Division

Mulbarton Wanderers v. Lakenheath

Stowmarket Town v. Cornard United

First Division North

Harwich & Parkeston v. Holland

Leiston Under 23s v. Framlingham Town