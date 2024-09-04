Needham Market have recorded their first ever victories in the Vanarama National League North with back-to-back away wins at Warrington Town and Hereford, writes Drew Kendall.

In Greater Manchester on Saturday, Kevin Horlock’s side, who were hampered with an injury to goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, edged a 2-1 scoreline courtesy of first-half strikes from Tevan Allen and Jake Dye.

Summer signing Danny Cullum, Garnham’s replacement, then followed up his club debut at the weekend with a man-of-the-match performance in Needham’s 1-0 victory at Hereford, who were sitting third in the table before kick-off.

Jamie McGrath scores the only goal Hereford vs Needham Market Picture: Ben Pooley

Striker Jamie McGrath’s first-half goal proved to be the match winner, as he turned home Allen’s low cross, but their win could have been more comfortable had Dan Morphew converted his penalty just after the hour mark.

“I thought it was a massive performance from the boys,” said Horlock, who has been awarded the league’s Manager of the Week award, speaking to the club’s media team after his side’s victory in midweek.

“Obviously, after a win at Warrington, we wanted to try and back it up. A long trip, Hereford on a Tuesday night, but we turned up.

Ben Hunter and Dan Morphew celebrate. Picture: Ben Pooley

“There’s 2,500 Hereford fans. We've got our own little fans here as well, (with a ) drum smashing, and the lads put in a hell of a shift. Look, I'm not being biased here, it could have been more. It should have been more.

“I don't think anyone would have grumbled if it was three or four (nil). We have missed a penalty, had chances, so all round it was a perfect away performance.

“We're making steps. We're trying to do things the right way. We're sticking to what we do, and the lads are working ever so hard.”

Needham’s first victories of the campaign lifted them from rock bottom to outside of the relegation places in the embryonic table.

Danny Cullum celebrates with Needham Market fans. Picture: Ben Pooley

“I knew results would turn around, and again, they can turn around quickly in football, both ways, so we keep working hard and keep trying to put in performances like we have done tonight, which will inevitably get you points,” said Horlock.

“I think (in the) first half, we just set off a little bit deep and probably gave them a little bit too much respect. We spoke to them (the players) at half-time and said we want to be (on the) front foot and be more aggressive out of possession, which we were.

“I think (in the) second half, we played the majority of it in their half. We looked dangerous, we looked a threat. We landed second balls and we defended solidly at the back, so all round, as a manager, I couldn't be prouder.

Jamie McGrath celebrates putting Needham in front. Picture: Ben Pooley

“We defended really well and as a whole, from front to back, I thought we were brilliant.”

Horlock will hope his side can use their momentum to pick up a third consecutive win on Saturday when Farsley Celtic visit the Ecologic Stadium Bloomfields (3pm). This weekend’s opponents sit 12th in the early standings, having won three of their opening seven matches of the campaign.

“Hopefully we can see us climbing the table. It's all about keeping your standards, keeping your levels, training properly. The lads are going to be tired. Obviously, we'll do a light session on Thursday,” said the Marketmen boss.

Tevan Allen celebrates with Jamie McGrath. Picture: Ben Pooley

“We'll have a look at a little bit of video work and then we'll be ready to go Saturday.”