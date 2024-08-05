West Suffolk Swimming Club member Angharad Evans beat her 100m breaststroke British record time as Team GB bowed out in the heats of the women’s 4x100m medley relay on Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old from Little Abington, near Haverhill, competed with Kathleen Dawson, Keanna MacInnes and Freya Anderson, and the quartet finished fifth in the event’s second heat with a time of 3 minutes 58.34 seconds.

This left them 10th in the overall standings and only 0.86 seconds off eighth-placed Netherlands, who clawed their way into the final.

Angharad Evans swam her breaststroke lengths in 1:05.40. Picture:Sam Mellish/Team GB.

But Evans, a former Linton Village College pupil, swam the breaststroke lengths in 1:05.40, which was the second-fastest time for that leg across both heats.

This eclipsed her British record time of 1:05.54 that she set at the AP Race International in May.

Only Ireland’s Mona McSharry, who pipped Evans to a medal in the 100m breaststroke final last week, swam faster than the University of Stirling swimmer with a time of 1:05.38.