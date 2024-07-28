West Suffolk Swimming Club member Angharad Evans is through to the 100m breaststroke final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 21-year-old from Little Abington, near Haverhill, claimed fourth place in tonight’s (Sunday’s) second semi-final following a resilient showing in the second 50m.

Making her Olympic debut, Evans, a former Linton Village College pupil, reached the halfway stage in last place with a time of 31.43s, but produced a stellar turnaround to complete the race in 1:05.99 and book her book her place in tomorrow night’s final.

Angharad Evans is through to Monday night’s 100m breaststroke final. Picture: Jeff Holmes

The University of Stirling swimmer finished only 0.99s off winner Tatjana Smith of South Africa.

Evans, the sixth fastest qualifier for the final, will look to add to Team GB’s medal collection tomorrow night (8.32pm BST).