Lowestoft Town will host either Newmarket Town or Ipswich Wanderers in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Trawler Boys, helped by a hat-trick of Harvey Sayer penalties, eased past visiting Potters Bar Town 6-2 on Saturday. Jake Reed and Sam Johnson were also on target to help Lowestoft to a three-goal lead, but Steve Cawley pulled one back for the away side before the break.

Kyle Haylock made it four just 10 minutes after the restart prior to Sayer wrapping up his hat-trick and Cawley then bagged his second in what was a consolation four minutes from time.

Hat-trick hero Charlie Warren wheels away after scoring his third for Felixstowe Picture: Stefan Peck

Who Jamie Godbold’s side will face in the next round, on Saturday, September 14, will be decided tomorrow night as Stan Leech netted a second-half stoppage time equaliser to earn Newmarket a replay against Suffolk rivals Ipswich Wanderers at the Tristel Stadium on Saturday.

It took just five minutes for the visitors to open the scoring through Tom Richardson’s volley from just outside the penalty area. But Leech rose highest from a corner in the 91st minute to make sure the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division sides will do it all again tomorrow (7.45pm).

Vanarama National League North side Needham Market, who recorded their first-ever victory in Step 2 on Saturday, were also in the draw for the next round and they will host St Albans City of the Vanarama National League South.

Zak Brown battles to win possession for Felixstowe against Leverstock. Picture: Stefan Peck

Meanwhile, higher-league Biggleswade Town scored a last-minute penalty to snatch a replay at Harelston Town on Saturday. Charlie Pennell broke the deadlock just shy of the half-hour mark for Danny Crow’s side, but the visitors tucked home a spot kick in the 89th minute to make sure the two teams will meet again tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The winner will travel to Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Bowers & Pitsea in the second qualifying round.

Speaking to their club media team after the match, Biggleswade boss Jimmy Martin admitted his side were ‘lucky' to get a replay against the Magpies, and hailed Crow’s outfit for being ‘well-drilled’ and ‘hard to break down’.

There was also late heartbreak for Brantham Athletic, who let a two-goal lead slip and conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Tilbury on Saturday.

Harleston celebrate against Biggleswade Town. Picture: Mark Bullimore

James Lee and Jack Marshall put Brantham two to the good at the break but the away side conceded at the start and the end of the second period. The two teams will meet again tomorrow to decide who hosts Vanarama National League South Chelmsford City in the next round.

Elsewhere, a Charlie Warren hat-trick helped Felixstowe & Walton United safely through to the second qualifying round following a 5-1 drubbing of visiting Leverstock Green on Saturday. Joe Whight and Zak Brown also got in on the act, but a penalty from Radu-Mihal Stefanoaica on the hour mark, which halved the deficit at the time, denied Felixstowe a clean sheet.

Canvey Island, who ply their trade in the Isthmian League Premier Division, will host Felixstowe & Walton United in the next round.

Connor Delaney looks to win possession back for Harleston. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Leiston also booked their spot in the second qualifying round after they netted four first-half goals to cruise to a 4-1 victory at home to Waltham Abbey.

The hosts’ goals were shared equally between Jamar Loza and George Quantrell and Leiston will travel to Isthmian League North Division side Brentwood Town on Saturday, September 14.

While many Suffolk sides were in the hat for the second qualifying round draw, AFC Sudbury and Cornard United were both knocked out of the cup competition following 1-0 and 5-0 defeats away at lower-league AFC Dunstable and higher-league Bishop’s Stortford respectively.

Cornard United concede against Bishop's Stortford. Picture: Gerred Gilronan

FA Cup replays (Tuesday, September 3. 7.45pm)

Brantham Athletic vs Tilbury

Biggleswade Town vs Harleston Town

Ipswich Wanderers vs Newmarket Town

FA Cup second qualifying round fixtures (Saturday, September 14)

Brentwood vs Leiston

Tilbury vs Brantham Athletic or Chelmsford City

Bowers & Pitsea vs Harleston Town or Biggleswade Town

Lowestoft Town vs Newmarket Town or Ipswich Wanderers

Needham Market vs St Albans City

Canvey Island vs Felixstowe & Walton United