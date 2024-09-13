George Grigg-Pettitt was the obvious and right choice to take over the armband from departed skipper Matt Bursey at Bury St Edmunds, director of rugby Jacob Ford has said.

The Wolfpack had been left searching for a new official leader in a new-look squad transformed by no less than 23 post-season signings following the Irish-born player’s departure to experience playing out in Australia.

But it proved an easy decision for Ford, who revealed his side’s new lieutenant, to work alongside promoted head coach Ben Penfold as the homegrown forward on the eve of their National League 2 East season opener at the end of last week.

George Grigg-Pettitt has taken on the captain’s armband for the Wolfpack this season Picture: Mark Westley

While his first outing in the role may have not gone quite as planned, having frustratingly come up just short at Westcombe Park in a 29-24 defeat, Ford is more than happy with opting for the Hitcham-based player.

“Obviously we’re delighted to have Griggsy as captain, more than anything else he’s got huge respect from everyone at the club from being a fantastic clubman and team player,” he said.

“He’s someone who epitomises our philosophy of team first and always gives 100 per cent on the field and leads by example more than anything else.

“But in terms of the gravitas that he pulls within the group, that’s the reason why he’s going to be captain this season, and ultimately we have a very close relationship as well.

“So in terms of how I want the environment and how we want to play on the field, there is fantastic alignment there, that helps as well with our relationship and ultimately how we translate our messages to the team.

“So we’re really looking forward to have Griggsy lead us this year.”

But Grigg-Pettit, whose younger brother Josh captained Samir Kharbouch’s successful Colts side (under-18s) last season, will have to wait a bit longer for his first experience of leading out the side as the official captain at the Greene King IPA Haberden, with Bury away to Henley tomorrow.

Their first home game then follows on September 21 against Oxford Harlequins (both 3pm).

The new-look Wolfpack did come agonizingly close to getting a positive result in the London Borough of Bromley, being held up over the line in the final play of the game.

They had conceded a try just before the interval to go in 17-14 behind after Will Affleck’s game-opening dot down had been by Aidan Shortall’s first try, following Westcombe Park providing a quick converted score of their own.

The hosts scored the first two of the second half before another new signing, winger Alex Earnshaw, got in twice down the left to draw them to within a score, but it was not meant to be despite their late pressure.

A frustrated Ford said: “Even though it’s going to take us time to come together and click, we still need to find ways to win these games.”

Bury’s next hosts, Henley, won by a single point, 22-21, at Old Albanian on the opening weekend, having finished fourth – two spots above Bury – last season.

Bury St Edmunds Women are set to get their 2024/25 Women's Championship Midlands 2 campaign under way this weekend as they travel to take on Cannock Lionnesses Ladies on Sunday, with Liam Leeson’s side having finished last term in third place.

Meanwhile, on the same afternoon, 60 cyclists are set to return to the Greene King IPA Haberden to complete the 50th anniversary memorial cycle ride of the Ermenonville air plane disaster, having set off on Tuesday morning.