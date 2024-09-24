Walsham-le-Willows have bolstered their attacking ranks with the return of Cameron Nicholls.

The striker spent more than four seasons at the Morrish Stadium before securing a move to Bury Town on a dual registration deal in October 2022.

During his time at Summer Road, which included two campaigns that were curtailed due to Covid-19, Nicholls netted 14 goals for the first team – with his most prolific season coming in 2021/22, when he found the back of the net on seven occasions from 40 appearances.

Cameron Nicholls has returned to Walsham-le-Willows .Picture: Mark Bullimore

Nicholls, who played 11 games at Bury Town, spent last season at fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Lakenheath, where he recorded 10 goals from 28 matches. He then played twice under Trevor Collins this term, scoring once, before departing the club.

“We are delighted to announce the return of Cameron Nicholls to Summer Road,” Walsham said on X.

“Cam will bring pace and flair to our attack, and is a great addition to Chay and Ian’s talented squad!

Cameron Nicholls celebrates scoring for Lakenheath against Walsham. Picture: Mark Westley

“Glad to have you back, Cam!”

The Willows signed attacker Kieran Twinn from Mildenhall Town in August but will be without Charlie Norman (knee) until February.

Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side, who dropped to third in the standings following their defeat to leader Fakenham on Saturday, host higher-league AFC Sudbury in the first round of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup tonight (7.45pm).