Former Ipswich Town and Bury Town midfielder Brett McGavin has signed for newly-promoted Vanarama National League outfit Yeovil Town on a two-year deal.

The Bury St Edmunds-born 24-year-old joined Ipswich when he was nine and, after loan spells at Bury and Concord Rangers, made his debut for his parent club in the EFL Trophy in November 2019.

He started five Sky Bet League One matches under Paul Lambert between mid-November to mid-December in the 2020/21 season but then fell out of favour and joined Scottish Premiership side Ayr United on loan in the February.

Brett McGavin made 11 appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

After making an early debut in their following game against Hearts with 11 minutes as a substitute, he did not get another opportunity at The Honest Men, who underwent a change in manager with David Hopkin replacing Mark Kerr.

During the latter stages of his time at Ipswich, he was sent on loan to King’s Lynn Town where he scored three goals in 37 appearances.

Since departing Portman Road in 2022, McGavin has spent the last two years at National League South side Torquay United, where he became a fans’ favourite – scoring 12 goals in 65 appearances – before he was released by the club.

We are delighted to announce that Brett McGavin has joined Yeovil Town on a two-year deal. 📰



➡️ https://t.co/a498eNhKVk#YTFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/FH0FBQlOpM — Yeovil Town F.(C). (@YTFC) June 4, 2024

Speaking to Yeovil Town’s YouTube channel, he said: “I had a phone call from the gaffer (Mark Cooper) early and I was pretty interested straight away.

“I have played here a few times and I felt it was the right move for me with the style of play, so it was quite an easy sell.

“I am excited to get going. I spoke to Frank (Nouble), who was at Torquay with me, and he said it would be a good move for me and I agree with him, so I am really excited to get going.

”I know I am joining champions from last year and obviously a good side, so I am excited to see what I can add to this team and hopefully bring success.

”Even looking at the stadium now I can picture myself scoring a few goals, but not just goals, I want to work hard for this team and show my qualities.

”I feel I can bring something to this team and I hope all the supporters enjoy the new season.”