Feroze Khushi thrashed 181 as Essex Eagles defeated Suffolk by 28 runs in their NCCA Showcase match at Woolpit CC on Sunday.

Khushi, who has previously played for Suffolk and is still dual registered with the county, led the charge as Essex posted 347 all out in three balls shy of their maximum 50 overs in a match sponsored by JLS Catering Ltd.

The 25-year-old, who has recently returned to Essex after a loan spell at Kent, struck 11 fours and cleared the ropes nine times in a batting masterclass before a crowd of around 1,200 spectators.

Rajan Singh appeals for a wicket. Picture: Mecha Morton

He had one stroke of good fortune when, on 77, he mis-hit a shot to mid-on but Bury St Edmunds’ Alex Maynard lost the ball in the sun and failed to even lay a hand on it.

Khushi, who lost opening partner and skipper Nick Browne to the second ball of the innings, superbly caught by Jack Beaumont at slip off Raj Singh, added 134 for the second wicket with Robin Das.

The pair built a solid platform for the visitors before Das, whose 62 occupied 68 deliveries with nine fours and one maximum, was dismissed off the final ball of the 24th over, slicing to Maynard at point.

Suffolk's Darren Ironside batting during his 108. Picture: Nick Garnham

Maynard’s earlier blip aside, Suffolk held their catches, most of which were in the deep, and bowled tidily throughout.

Seamer Dan Shanks had to sit out Suffolk’s day in the sun – the first time he has ever missed a match through injury – after hurting his back bowling for Hadleigh the previous day.

That meant 18-year-old Ipswich School student Charlie Bennett, who is part of the Essex Academy, was handed his debut, and his six overs cost 85 runs, including 25 off the 47th over, although he did pick up two wickets.

Suffolk were realistically never going to chase down their target, but just as they did against Kent Spitfires in the inaugural Showcase fixture two years ago, the home team gave a good account of themselves.

Thomas Harper took two wickets on Sunday. Picture: Mecha Morton

After Shane Snater produced a beauty to remove Maynard with his first delivery, Jack Beaumont and Darren Ironside compiled a 149-partnership across the next 25 overs.

Beaumont’s 75 came from 76 balls with 13 fours, including several pull shots, as the pair looked very comfortable.

Ironside added a further 42 with George Rhodes (22 off 33) before he was deceived by a Ben Allison slower ball and 45 with Alex Oxley, before holing out to Jamal Richards for 108 from 112 balls with 12 fours.

Rajan Singh took two wickets against Essex. Picture: Mecha Morton

His innings ended in the 41st over, but Suffolk were not finished yet and Oxley and Ben Parker put on a further 74, Oxley reaching his half century in the final over of the 666-run feast.

As winners of the inaugural winners of the Robin Hobbs Trophy, played for in memory of the former leg spinner who represented both counties, Essex captain Browne received the trophy from his son Nick Hobbs.

Khushi, not surprisingly, won the man-of-the-match award – a meal voucher for Venue16 in Ipswich, which was presented by Jamie Lee Smith of JLS Catering Ltd.

Suffolk suffered a 28-run defeat on Sunday. Picture: Mecha Morton

Khushi said afterwards: “I am really pleased to get a good knock and spend quite a lot of time out there today and it was nice to contribute and get a big score. It can only help me going forwards.”

Asked where scoring a century against the county of his birth and where he still lives ranked among his cricketing achievements, Ironside said: “It is definitely up there and is a very nice achievement. To do it against Essex is even more special.”

Woolpit CC, meanwhile, lost their Voneus Village Cup Quarter-Final, which was also taking place on Sunday, to Foxton Granta by 67 runs.

The Cambridgeshire side scored 196 for 9 in their 40 overs, before bowling Woolpit out for 129 at Stowmarket CC.