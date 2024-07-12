Framlingham Town have fended off Step 5 interest for homegrown striker Max Willett as last season’s top scorer has committed his future to the Castlemen, while Liam Abraham has bolstered his side with two new additions.

Midfielder Kyle Jay has made the move to Baddingham Road from Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division side East Bergholt United, and Fram have added Harry Brown to their striking ranks from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Long Melford.

But the most important signing of all appears to be keeping hold of Willett, who netted 41 times in 44 matches in all competitions for the Castlemen last term.

Max Willett has been at Framlingham Town since he was six years old. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Having been at Framlingham since he was six years old, Willett enjoyed another free-scoring campaign and his third goal in a 6-0 win against FC Peterbrough in February marked his 100th for the club.

“Max is committed, he’s signed for this year,” said boss Abraham.

“He did have some offers, I think he had four good offers, all from Step 5 which he deserved, but he’s one of those that’s determined to stay, being a local lad.”

Max Willett netted 41 goals in 44 appearances for Framlingham last term Picture: Mark Bullimore

The two new additions have joined up with team training, that commenced on June 17. Jay arrives following a seventh-placed finish with East Bergholt last term – in which he made 21 appearances, netting four times – as striker Brown scored once in 41 games for Melford last year.

Abraham revealed it has been a target of Framlingham’s to bring in a third frontman to their squad – to compete with Willett and Brosnan Jarrett.

“Last night (Tuesday), Harry and Max played up front together (in a 6-0 win over Halesworth) and got five goals between the two of them,” he said. “There’s good options to play two up front, good options if Max picks up and injury.”

Speaking on the signing of Jay, who can also play as a full-back, Abraham said: “He’s a slightly different profile to what we’ve had.

Harry Brown has joined Framlingham Town from Long Melford. Picture: Mecha Morton

“He’s a little bit older than the group even though he’s only 27 but we’re a young group.

“He adds a really good voice to us and a high energy and high work-rate.”

Fram’s dispatching of Halesworth in midweek followed a 2-1 win over Sheringham on Saturday, but Abraham is not focused on his side’s results in pre-season as they continue their preparations for their upcoming First Division North campaign.

Liam Abraham’s side returned to pre-season training on June 17. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Last term was mostly a success for the Castlemen. They attained a second-placed finish, but their season once again curtailed in the play-offs – losing at home to Cornard United in the semi-finals after the Ards strung together a 12-game unbeaten run to claim fifth spot.

“We’re determined, a lot of messages from the guys, after making sure they were signing on again, was ‘we’re ready to try and get it done this year’,” said Abraham.

“Automatic is the number one goal (this season), that’s, as we know, very tough to do – to be the number one team in the league across the whole season.

“There’s certainly no walkovers and no easy games. Looking at Haverhill Rovers for example, who were just below the play-offs last year, they’ve signed some great players for this level and had a really good pre-season to start with.

“What I’ve been impressed with (from his side so far) is the work-rate. I think that probably does come from not having a big break like clubs used to.

“Everyone’s quite fit still, quite sharp still and I think on Tuesday especially we worked really hard which is really important in pre-season.”