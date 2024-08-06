Tom Harper’s figures versus Bedfordshire were the best by a Suffolk bowler for nine years.

Harper claimed 22-2-55-7 in the visitors’ first innings in the drawn match at the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds – the first seven-wicket haul by a Suffolk bowler since Michael Comber in 2017.

But Harper’s figures eclipsed those of the former Essex all-rounder, whose return of 21-6-59-7 came versus Northumberland at South Northumberland CC in July 2017.

Tom Harper (above centre) is congratulated by wicket-keeper Jacob Marston (left) and Alex Oxley (right) on taking one of his seven wickets in Bedfordshire’s first innings. Picture: Nick Garnham

Harper’s performance was the best by a Suffolk bowler since Tom Huggins took 23.3-8-38-7 in the first innings against Cambridgeshire at March in July 2015.

Huggins followed that up with a further three wickets in the hosts’ second innings, but despite his efforts Suffolk lost that match by 80 runs after being bowled out for just 45 in their first innings.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC all-rounder Harper, who celebrates his 20th birthday next Tuesday, said he had never previously taken seven wickets in a single innings in any match.

Tom Harper is all smiles as he walks off the field after taking seven Bedfordshire wickets in their first innings at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Nick Garnham

“That’s certainly the best I have ever done in a single innings, so I am really proud,” he said.

“It’s amazing really. I would have been happy enough if I had taken five and that would be it, but to take those two extra to take it to seven it feels really special and it’s a good stat to have.”

What was even more remarkable is that prior to the opening Championship match of the season at Buckinghamshire, Harper had not previously taken a wicket in red-ball cricket for Suffolk.

Harper claimed 10.4-2-27-4 in Bucks first innings at Tring Park CC as the hosts were dismissed for 137, before rain thwarted any chance Suffolk had of forcing victory on the final afternoon.

He said: “I don’t know what I have done over the winter! It was talked about a lot before the first game that I hadn’t taken a wicket and now they have all come in a huge bulk, so I am not complaining at all, but it’s quite funny that.”

Suffolk face Staffordshire in their penultimate Eastern Division One three-day fixture of the season at Stafford CC, starting on Sunday.

They then play their final Championship match of this season at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC, starting the following Sunday, August 18 (11am).